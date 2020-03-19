Altura Energy Inc. Announces Q4 2019 Financial and Operating Results and Operational Update

Operational and Financial Summary

Three months ended Year ended December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Operating Average daily production Heavy oil (bbls/d) 881 1,150 1,044 1,112 720 Light & medium oil (bbls/d) – – 46 17 193 Natural gas ­(Mcf/d) 3,406 3,733 1,699 3,145 1,369 NGLs (bbls/d) 113 108 38 89 30 Total (boe/d) 1,561 1,880 1,412 1,742 1,172 Total boe/d per million shares – diluted 14.3 17.2 12.8 16.0 10.6 Average realized prices Heavy oil ($/bbl) 54.40 55.31 25.28 55.69 43.46 Light & medium oil ($/bbl) – – 51.44 48.81 57.94 Natural gas ($/Mcf) 2.70 0.95 1.74 1.73 1.63 NGLs ($/bbl) 26.64 24.42 40.19 26.75 47.57 Total ($/boe) 38.50 37.12 23.57 40.50 39.40 ( $/boe ) Petroleum and natural gas sales 38.50 37.12 23.57 40.50 39.40 Realized gain (loss) on financial instruments 0.53 (0.22) – 0.34 – Royalties (4.43) (4.20) (2.40) (4.16) (3.93) Operating (8.63) (6.92) (6.16) (8.25) (8.90) Transportation (2.45) (2.93) (2.45) (3.48) (2.03) Operating netback(1) 23.52 22.85 12.56 24.95 24.54 General and administrative (2.52) (2.16) (5.99) (2.55) (4.92) Exploration expense – – (0.04) (0.03) (0.06) Interest and financing expense (cash) (0.37) (0.27) (0.18) (0.36) (0.37) Interest Income – – – – 0.12 Adjusted funds flow per boe(1) 20.63 20.42 6.35 22.01 19.31 Financial ($000, except per share amounts) Petroleum and natural gas sales 5,531 6,420 3,062 25,757 16,847 Cash flow from operating activities 3,955 3,118 4,200 12,994 9,787 Per share – diluted 0.04 0.03 0.04 0.12 0.09 Adjusted funds flow(1) 2,963 3,532 826 13,994 8,256 Per share – diluted(1) 0.03 0.03 0.01 0.13 0.07 Net income (loss) (56) 298 (984) 2,215 2,693 Per share – basic and diluted(2) – – (0.01) 0.02 0.02 Capital expenditures 1,528 3,553 3,050 12,884 33,456 Property acquisitions (dispositions), net (3,508) – 986 (3,508) (24,089) Total capital expenditures, net (1,980) 3,553 4,036 9,376 9,367 Net debt(1) 563 5,130 4,805 563 4,820 Common shares outstanding (000) End of period – basic 108,921 108,921 108,921 108,921 108,921 Weighted average for the period – basic(2) 108,921 108,921 108,921 108,921 108,921 Weighted average for the period – diluted(2) 109,097 109,517 110,260 109,886 110,412

1. Adjusted funds flow, net debt and operating netback are non-GAAP measures that do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Refer to the heading entitled “Non-GAAP Measures” contained within the “Advisories” section of Altura’s MD&A. 2. Basic weighted average shares are used to calculate diluted per share amounts when the Corporation is in a loss position.

2019 ACHIEVEMENTS

Produced an average of 1,742 boe per day (70% oil and liquids), an increase of 49% from 2018 on an absolute and per share basis.

Generated adjusted funds flow 1 of $14.0 million ( $22.01 per boe), or $0.13 per share compared to $8.3 million ( $19.31 per boe), or $0.07 per share in 2018, representing an increase of 86% on a per share basis.

of ( per boe), or per share compared to ( per boe), or per share in 2018, representing an increase of 86% on a per share basis. Capital expenditures net of dispositions were $9.4 million which was $4.6 million less than adjusted funds flow 1 .

which was less than adjusted funds flow . In the Leduc-Woodbend area, drilled three gross (3.0 net) and completed two gross (2.0 net) wells, invested in an electrification project and a solution gas compressor, and changed the artificial lift system on 11 wells to improve run-time efficiencies.

Entered into a definitive agreement for an asset sale of a 12.5% working interest (the “Asset Disposition”) in the Corporation’s production, wells, lands and facilities for $7.0 million in two transactions. The first transaction closed on December 4, 2019 with a 7% working interest being divested for $3.5 million . Proceeds from the first transaction were allocated to the first horizontal well at Entice in early 2020.

in two transactions. The first transaction closed on with a 7% working interest being divested for . Proceeds from the first transaction were allocated to the first horizontal well at Entice in early 2020. Net debt 1 decreased to $0.6 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $4.8 million at December 31, 2018 , resulting in a ratio of net debt to annualized fourth quarter adjusted funds flow of 0.05.

decreased to at compared to at , resulting in a ratio of net debt to annualized fourth quarter adjusted funds flow of 0.05. March 7, 2020 AER Liability Management Rating (“LMR”) of 9.90.

FOURTH QUARTER REVIEW

Altura invested $1.5 million of capital in the fourth quarter bringing the total capital invested in 2019 to $12.9 million. Fourth quarter capital activity was focused on Leduc-Woodbend including drilling a horizontal well, waterflood pilot costs, and workover costs related to a well clean-out. Additionally, Altura changed the artificial lift system on two wells to improve run-time efficiencies.

On December 4, 2019, Altura entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of a 12.5% working interest in the Corporation’s production, wells, lands and facilities for cash of $7.0 million in two transactions. The first transaction closed on December 4, 2019, whereby Altura divested of a 7.0% working interest (the “7% Asset Disposition”) for cash of $3.5 million. Pursuant to the definitive agreement for the 12.5% working interest sale, closing of the second transaction is to occur on or before December 31, 2020 whereby Altura will divest of a 5.5% working interest in the Corporation’s production, wells, lands and facilities for cash of $3.5 million. The definitive agreement for the asset disposition requires the proceeds from the second transaction to be used to drill a horizontal well in the Entice or the Leduc-Woodbend areas before December 31, 2020.

Production volumes averaged 1,561 boe per day in the fourth quarter, an 11% increase from the fourth quarter of 2018 on an absolute and per share basis. Fourth quarter production reflects natural declines as no new wells were brought on production in the quarter and by the 7% Asset Disposition.

Altura’s realized oil price decreased 2% in the fourth quarter from the third quarter of 2019 and the Corporation’s average realized price per boe increased 4% from the third quarter of 2019 mainly from higher natural gas prices.

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter were $8.63 per boe, a 25% increase from the third quarter of 2019 due to increased repairs and maintenance and chemical costs.

Transportation expenses were $2.45 per boe, a 16% decrease from the third quarter of 2019 due to reduced crude oil production volumes relative to total production volumes.

The Corporation’s operating netback1 averaged $23.52 per boe, up 3% from the third quarter of 2019 due mainly to higher natural gas prices and a gain on commodity hedging contracts, partially offset by higher operating expenses.

Adjusted funds flow1 was $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, down 16% from the third quarter of 2019 mainly from lower production volumes and higher operating expenses, partially offset by increased natural gas prices.

HEDGING

Altura currently has the following crude oil contracts for 300 barrels of oil per day hedged to December 31, 2020:

Period Commodity Type of

Contract Quantity Pricing Point Contract

Price Jan 1/20ꟷMar 31/20 Crude Oil Fixed 300 bbls/d WCS CAD $57.00 Apr 1/20ꟷJun 30/20 Crude Oil Fixed 300 bbls/d WTI CAD $70.20 Apr 1/20ꟷJun 30/20 Crude Oil Fixed 300 bbls/d WCS-WTI Differential CAD ($28.00) Jul 1/20ꟷSep 30/20 Crude Oil Fixed 300 Bbls/d WCS CAD $43.75 Oct 1/20ꟷDec 31/20 Crude Oil Fixed 300 Bbls/d WTI CAD $71.35 Oct 1/20ꟷDec 31/20 Crude Oil Fixed 300 Bbls/d WCS-WTI Differential CAD ($24.00)

Using strip pricing at March 18, 2020, Altura’s hedging gains in 2020 are estimated to be $3.0 million.

OPERATIONAL UPDATE

In October 2019, Altura commenced water injection in a waterflood pilot project at Leduc-Woodbend. The offsetting producing wells were negatively affected by premature water break-through and water injection was suspended. The cause of the break-through is believed to be communication between fractures on the stimulated producing wells and the injection well which are approximately 200 metres apart. Further technical work is underway to assess waterflood feasibility under various scenarios including inflow control devices (ICD’s), unstimulated injection wells, and increased spacing between producers and injectors.

At Entice, Altura drilled and completed its initial horizontal well (93% working interest) targeting the Pekisko Formation in January 2020. This horizontal well followed up a vertical exploratory stratigraphic well that Altura drilled in June 2019. The horizontal well was drilled to a vertical depth of 1,775 meters with a horizontal length of 2,004 meters with 45 frac stages and approximately 13 tonnes of sand per stage. Since equipping the well with artificial lift and temporary facilities on March 5th, the well has produced 645 barrels of sweet 25°API oil, 6.5 MMcf of natural gas and 4,500 barrels of water to March 17th. Approximately 73% of the total water used in the completion has been recovered to date. The well was recently shut-in as a result of the decline in oil prices. Wellsite facility equipment will remain in place and the production test will continue when oil prices improve.

Altura has acquired 89 gross (83 net) sections of land on this exploratory play at Entice where vertical well data, combined with extensive 3D seismic coverage, provided a means to identify and map the hydrocarbon accumulation. Altura is assessing the technical and commercial potential of this play over these lands to determine a potential follow up location.

OUTLOOK

Altura forecasts capital expenditures of $7.0 million for the first quarter of 2020, funded with forecasted cash flow from operating activities and Altura’s credit facility. In January Altura drilled and completed one well (0.9 net) at Entice. At Leduc-Woodbend, one well (0.9 net) that was drilled in the fourth quarter of 2019 was completed in January and one well (0.9 net) was drilled and is awaiting completion.

Further to the December 4, 2019 definitive agreement, Altura expects to close the second transaction of the Asset Disposition in the second half of 2020. The definitive agreement for the asset disposition requires the proceeds from the second transaction to be used to fund drilling of a horizontal well in either the Entice or the Leduc-Woodbend areas before December 31, 2020 with no anticipated net capital outlay by Altura.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the recent actions of Saudi Arabia and Russia in the global oil market has resulted in an unprecedent decline in crude oil prices. As a result, Altura is eliminating all discretionary capital spending for the remainder of the year. If the oil price remains at current levels, Altura has the flexibility to shut-in some or all production while generating positive adjusted funds flow in 2020 from forecasted hedging gains.

Altura has implemented measures to foster resilience through these unpredictable times, including a work-from-home program. To date, the Corporation has had no operational impacts from COVID-19.

The Corporation is focused on protecting balance sheet strength in the current volatile commodity price environment.

On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Altura management team, we would like to thank our shareholders for their ongoing support.

