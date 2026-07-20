Canadian Utilities says Yellowhead pipeline project approved, construction to begin

CALGARY – Canadian Utilities Ltd. says the Alberta Utilities Commission has approved the Yellowhead natural gas pipeline project with construction set to begin immediately.

The $2.9-billion project includes the construction and operation of a 235-kilometre natural gas transmission pipeline from the Peers area in west-central Alberta to the Fort Saskatchewan region and one compressor station.

It is expected to deliver over 1.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas once it is in service.

The company says all major pipeline and compressor contracts, including supply and materials, have been awarded.

The project is expected to create about 2,000 direct construction jobs.

Canadian Utilities is a subsidiary of Atco Ltd.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CU, TSX:ACO.X)