U.S. oil extends fall as coronavirus shutdowns sap demand













Brent crude prices extended falls on Monday with demand sliding as travel and industrial activity contracted across the globe in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 20 cents, or 0.78%, at $23.70 a barrel, having fallen 2 percentage points more than Brent this year.



Brent crude futures were up 10 cents, or 0.47%, to $27.72 a barrel by 1223 GMT.

The demand destruction caused by the coronavirus pandemic comes as the oil market contends with the unexpected price war that erupted between producers Russia and Saudi Arabia, effectively ending an OPEC+ alliance and flooding the market with barrels.