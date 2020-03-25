Baytex Receives NYSE Listing Notification

Advisory Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

In the interest of providing Baytex’s shareholders and potential investors with information regarding Baytex, including management’s assessment of Baytex’s future plans and operations, certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “ continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “intend”, “may”, “ongoing”, “outlook”, “potential”, “should”, “target”, “would”, “will” or similar words suggesting future outcomes, events or performance. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date thereof and are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking statements relating to but not limited to: that if at the expiration of the applicable cure period Baytex has not regained compliance or if Baytex shares trade at abnormally low levels, the NYSE will commence suspension and delisting procedures; Baytex’s expectation that it will not pursue a share consolidation; that non-compliance with the NYSE’s price listing standard does not affect Baytex’s business operations, its reporting requirements to the SEC or the continued listing and trading of Baytex’s common shares on the TSX.

The forward-looking statements provided in this press release are based on management’s current beliefs, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events. Baytex cautions that its forward-looking statements relating to Baytex are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such endeavors and to Baytex’s business of exploring for, developing, producing and selling oil and natural gas. Important factors that could cause actual results and events to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our public filings (including our Annual Information Form) available in Canada at www.sedar.com and in the United States at www.sec.gov.

There is no representation by Baytex that actual results achieved will be the same in whole or in part as those referenced in such forward-looking statements and Baytex does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Baytex Energy Corp.

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas corporation based in Calgary, Alberta. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. Approximately 83% of Baytex’s production is weighted toward crude oil and natural gas liquids. Baytex’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BTE.

