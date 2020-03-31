New Oil and Gas Jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Mar. 31
|Research Associate
|Brunel
|North York
|Mar. 31
|Construction Coordinator
|Brunel
|Fort Saskatchewan
|Mar. 29
|Electrical Instrumentation & Controls, Measurement Technician
|TC Energy
|Rock Mountain House
|Mar. 27
|Gas Plant Operator
|Roska DBO
|Shaunavon
|Mar. 26
|Pipeline Technician
|TC Energy
|Stettler
|Mar. 26
|Senior Technology Development Engineer
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Mar. 26
|Manager, Facility Integrity Engineering
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Mar. 26
|Regulatory Affairs Manager
|Brunel
|Montreal