Paramount Resources Ltd. Provides Annual General Meeting Update

CALGARY , April 1, 2020 /CNW/ – Paramount Resources Ltd. (“Paramount” or the “Company”) (TSX: POU) announces that the 2020 annual general meeting of its shareholders (the “Meeting”) will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. (MDT) at the Company’s offices in Calgary , Alberta. Due to restrictions on mass gatherings implemented by the Government of Alberta in response to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak and out of concern for the wellbeing of all participants, shareholders and guests will not be permitted to physically attend the Meeting.

Paramount encourages all shareholders to vote in advance of the meeting by mail, telephone or internet in the manner set out in the meeting materials that have been sent to shareholders, copies of which can be accessed on Paramount’s website at https://www.paramountres.com/investor-relations/shareholder-meetings#2020 and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

A live audio webcast of the Meeting will be available on Paramount’s website at http://www.paramountres.com/investor-relations/webcasts-and-latest-presentation and also at https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1297026&tp_key=d2782153a4.

A recording of the webcast will remain available on Paramount’s website following the Meeting for those unable to listen live.

