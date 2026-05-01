AltaGas announces election of Directors

CALGARY, AB, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ – AltaGas Ltd. (“AltaGas” or the “Company”) (TSX: ALA) is pleased to announce the final director election results from its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 30, 2026 (the “Meeting”). All nominees recommended by management for election were elected for a term ending at the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against William L. Bullock, Jr. 209,019,795 99.12 1,845,228 0.88 Victoria A. Calvert 208,070,023 98.67 2,794,998 1.33 David W. Cornhill 204,344,457 96.91 6,520,566 3.09 Jon-Al Duplantier 208,266,962 98.77 2,598,059 1.23 Derek W. Evans 205,230,408 97.33 5,634,614 2.67 Cynthia Johnston 209,193,359 99.21 1,671,662 0.79 Pentti O. Karkkainen 210,116,351 99.64 748,672 0.36 Phillip R. Knoll 199,808,060 94.76 11,056,961 5.24 Angela S. Lekatsas 209,845,939 99.52 1,019,084 0.48 Nancy G. Tower 208,348,678 98.81 2,516,345 1.19 Vernon D. Yu 210,341,290 99.75 523,733 0.25

Details of voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting will be available in the report of voting results posted under AltaGas’ profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT ALTAGAS

AltaGas is a leading North American infrastructure company that connects customers and markets to affordable and reliable sources of energy. The Company operates a diversified, lower-risk, high-growth energy infrastructure business that is focused on delivering stable and growing value for its stakeholders.

For more information visit www.altagas.ca or reach out to one of the following:

Investor Relations Inquiries 1-877-691-7199 investor.relations@altagas.ca Media Inquiries 1-403-206-2841 media.relations@altagas.ca

SOURCE AltaGas Ltd.

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