Global Energy Show Postpones 2020 Event Due to COVID-19 Pandemic













CALGARY, Alberta: dmg::events announces postponement of its flagship North American event, the Global Energy Show. The annual exhibition and conference were set to host more than 53,000 local and international delegates coming from more than 110 countries around the world and was Canada’s largest B2B tradeshow in 2019.

The Global Energy Show has confirmed new dates for the exhibition and conference, which will now be June 8 – 10, 2021 in Calgary, Canada.

“The decision to postpone was not taken lightly,” said dmg::events Vice President of Energy Nick Samain. “The health and wellbeing of our delegates, stakeholders and staff is of paramount importance. By positioning to new dates in 2021, as the united voice of the Canadian energy sector we will be back and ready to deliver best edition of the Global Energy Show in its 54-year history.”

The Global Energy Show will introduce conference and exhibition content in a digital format starting this April. Global policymakers, industry innovators and energy CEOs will host discussions on topics which include energy investment in the post pandemic world, long-term sustainable energy solutions and building resilience in technology, innovation and partnerships.

“During this crucial time, it is imperative for the Global Energy Show to continue to be the key platform for policymakers to host pivotal conversations for the industry,” said Samain. “In a world of change, robust leadership will be needed to address the complex demands and changing landscape of energy transition.”

As part of a major rebrand launched earlier this year, the Global Energy Show is resolute in its mission to be at the forefront of the global discussion of innovation, transition to zero-emission future and the adoption of cost-effective alternative energy. It is inclusive to the entirety of the sector, drawing global attention to the increasing pace of technology that drives growth in sustainable energy production and innovative solutions in oil and gas.

dmg::events and the Global Energy Show is committed to working alongside the global energy sector now and into 2021 as the platform for industry leaders and governments to make decisions as they manage the immediate public crisis while developing long-term energy solutions.

For more information and updates please visit globalenergyshow.com

About dmg::events

dmg::events is a leading organizer of face-to-face events and a publisher of trade magazines. We aim to keep businesses informed and connect them with relevant communities to create vibrant marketplaces and to accelerate their business through face-to-face events.

dmg::events organizes more than 80 events across 25 countries, attracting over 425,000 attendees and delegates every year. The company’s portfolio of products includes many industry-leading events in the energy, construction, hospitality & design, coatings and transportation sectors. ADIPEC, Global Energy Show, Gastech, EGYPS, The Hotel Show and INDEX are the company’s flagship events. For more information visit www.dmgevents.com.

