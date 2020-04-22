Whitecap Resources Inc. Announces Results of Shareholders’ Meeting

CALGARY, April 22, 2020 /CNW/ – Whitecap Resources Inc. (“Whitecap”) (TSX: WCP) is pleased to announce that all matters presented for approval at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held today have been fully authorized and approved. A total of 177,722,349 common shares representing 43.56% of Whitecap’s issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the meeting.

At the meeting, by ordinary resolution, the number of directors to be elected at the meeting was fixed at nine. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For (Percentage) 175,822,013 (99.60%)

At the meeting, all of the nominees proposed as directors were duly elected as directors of Whitecap with a majority of votes cast by the shareholders present or represented at the meeting as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For (Percentage) Heather J. Culbert 174,435,423 (98.81%) Grant B. Fagerheim 175,667,577 (99.51%) Gregory S. Fletcher 175,377,700 (99.34%) Daryl H. Gilbert 147,095,171 (83.32%) Glenn A. McNamara 167,092,905 (94.65%) Stephen C. Nikiforuk 175,530,227 (99.43%) Kenneth S. Stickland 170,172,835 (96.40%) Bradley J. Wall 175,712,272 (99.53%) Grant A. Zawalsky 174,855,172 (99.05%)

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as auditors of Whitecap to hold office until the next annual meeting, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For (Percentage) 176,844,637 (99.51%)

A special resolution to approve the reduction of the stated capital account of Whitecap’s common shares. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For (Percentage) 175,580,402 (99.46%)

In addition, a non-binding advisory resolution concerning Whitecap’s approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For (Percentage) 174,323,131 (98.75%)

About Whitecap

