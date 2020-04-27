CAODC applauds Alberta Government’s approach to allocating federal well reclamation funds













The Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors is pleased with both the speed and direction of the Alberta Government’s portion of federal funding for well reclamation.

In a press release on Friday, April 24, the Minister of Energy announced service rig contractors are eligible to apply for and receive grants directly, and that an application process would be launched on Friday, May 1.

“We couldn’t be happier with the Alberta Government’s approach,” explains CAODC President and CEO Mark A. Scholz. “Our sector needs immediate support, and we are excited to see such a direct allocation of funds because it will get rigs and people working in the fastest manner possible.”

CAODC looks forward to working with both the Minister of Energy and the Alberta Energy Regulator on building a successful well reclamation program that will create thousands of good jobs, and safely and professionally decommission wells across the province.

The Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors (CAODC) represents Canada’s drilling and service rig industry.