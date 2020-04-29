Husky Energy announces first quarter 2020 dividend and second quarter 2020 preferred shares dividend payments













CALGARY, Alberta, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Husky Energy’s Board of Directors has approved a reduction to the quarterly dividend to $0.0125 (Cdn) per common share for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020.

The dividend will be payable on July 2, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 9, 2020.

Regular dividend payments on each of the Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares – Series 1, Series 2, Series 3, Series 5 and Series 7 – will be paid for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020. The dividends will be payable on June 30, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on June 9, 2020.

Share Series Dividend Type Rate (% ) Dividend Paid ($/share) Series 1 Regular 2.404 $0.15025 Series 2 Regular 3.36801 $0.20935 Series 3 Regular 4.689 $0.29306 Series 5 Regular 4.591 $0.28694 Series 7 Regular 4.60 $0.28750

Investor and Media Inquiries:

Leo Villegas, Senior Manager, Investor Relations

403-513-7817

Kim Guttormson, Manager, Communication Services

403-298-7088