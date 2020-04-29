Yangarra announces 2020 first quarter financial and operating results

Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders
The Company’s Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled for 10:00 AM on Thursday April 30, 2020.
As a precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a corporate presentation at the conclusion of the meeting and the following conference call number will be utilized to allow registered shareholders to listen to the formal portion of the meeting:
Toll free (Canada/North America) dial in is 1-877-385-4099
Participant code is 2618233
The participant will dial in using the dial in number then they will enter the participant code and wait to be connected to conference call
First Quarter Highlights
- Average production of 12,122 boe/d (47% liquids) during the quarter a 1% increase from the same period in 2019
- Oil and gas sales were $27.4 million, a decrease of 31% from the same period in 2019
- Funds flow from operations of $15.3 million ($0.18 per share – basic), a decrease of 45% from the same period in 2019
- Adjusted EBITDA (which excludes changes in derivative financial instruments) was $17.1 million ($0.21 per share – basic)
- Net income of $2.8 million ($0.03 per share – basic, $3.9 million before tax), a decrease of 76% from the same period in 2019 and represents the 13th consecutive quarter of net income
- Operating costs were $6.67/boe (including $1.00/boe of transportation costs)
- Field operating netbacks were $16.71/boe
- Operating netbacks, which include the impact of commodity contracts, were $16.76/boe
- Operating margins were 67% and funds flow from operations margins were 56%
- G&A costs of $0.72/boe
- Royalties were 6% of oil and gas revenue
- All in cash costs were $11.06/boe
- Capital expenditures (including $0.4 million on land) were $25.4 million
- Net Debt to first quarter annualized funds flow from operations was 3.24 : 1
- Retained earnings of $107 million
- Corporate LMR is 11.0 with decommissioning liabilities of $16 million (discounted)
- Yangarra drilled six wells and completed five wells in the first quarter of 2020 leaving four wells drilled and uncompleted at the end of the quarter. Yangarra elected to reduce first quarter activity as per the Company’s strategy of reducing capital spending when commodity pricing falls below internal thresholds for rates of return.
Operations Update
COVID-19 protocols remain in place and all personnel have remained on salary in both the head office and the field. Yangarra will qualify for 75% wage coverage from the federal government due to the significant reduction in revenue from 2019. The wage subsidy combined with very low G&A and operating costs has allowed the Company to avoid laying off any staff.
Yangarra did not nominate any sweet oil sales for May due to very high sweet oil differentials. Field inventory is currently low, and the company expects to utilize this storage until spot oil prices are at a more reasonable level. In addition, 30 low volume wells have been shut in as that production will continue to accumulate downhole for up to four months. Current production is approximately 11,000 boe/d.
Financial Summary
|
2020
|
2019
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Statements of Comprehensive Income
|
Petroleum & natural gas sales
|
$
|
27,435
|
$
|
35,990
|
$
|
39,907
|
Net income (before tax)
|
$
|
3,877
|
$
|
9,405
|
$
|
16,386
|
Net income
|
$
|
2,835
|
$
|
7,020
|
$
|
11,514
|
Net income per share – basic
|
$
|
0.03
|
$
|
0.08
|
$
|
0.13
|
Net income per share – diluted
|
$
|
0.03
|
$
|
0.08
|
$
|
0.13
|
Statements of Cash Flow
|
Funds flow from operations
|
$
|
15,293
|
$
|
21,005
|
$
|
27,731
|
Funds flow from operations per share – basic
|
$
|
0.18
|
$
|
0.25
|
$
|
0.32
|
Funds flow from operations per share – diluted
|
$
|
0.18
|
$
|
0.25
|
$
|
0.32
|
Cash from operating activities
|
$
|
15,725
|
$
|
25,469
|
$
|
22,963
|
Statements of Financial Position
|
Property and equipment
|
$
|
558,956
|
$
|
541,799
|
$
|
511,113
|
Total assets
|
$
|
608,468
|
$
|
592,195
|
$
|
566,081
|
Working capital deficit (surplus)
|
$
|
9,278
|
$
|
(906)
|
$
|
18,699
|
Adjusted Net Debt
|
$
|
198,253
|
$
|
187,712
|
$
|
188,063
|
Shareholders equity
|
$
|
307,265
|
$
|
303,643
|
$
|
268,584
|
Weighted average number of shares – basic
|
85,380
|
85,370
|
85,359
|
Weighted average number of shares – diluted
|
85,524
|
85,708
|
86,772
Company Netbacks ($/boe)
|
2020
|
2019
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Sales price
|
$
|
24.87
|
$
|
31.13
|
$
|
37.09
|
Royalty expense
|
(1.49)
|
(2.49)
|
(2.79)
|
Production costs
|
(5.67)
|
(6.19)
|
(5.87)
|
Transportation costs
|
(1.00)
|
(1.11)
|
(0.96)
|
Field operating netback
|
16.71
|
21.34
|
27.46
|
Realized gain (loss) on commodity contract settlement
|
0.05
|
0.25
|
0.16
|
Operating netback
|
16.76
|
21.59
|
27.62
|
G&A
|
(0.72)
|
(1.17)
|
(0.32)
|
Cash Finance expenses
|
(2.17)
|
(1.58)
|
(1.53)
|
Depletion and depreciation
|
(8.36)
|
(8.33)
|
(8.48)
|
Non Cash – Finance expenses
|
(2.11)
|
0.02
|
(0.50)
|
Abandonment Expenses
|
–
|
(0.75)
|
–
|
Provision for Credit Losses
|
–
|
(0.57)
|
–
|
Stock-based compensation
|
(0.51)
|
(0.61)
|
(1.18)
|
Unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments
|
0.57
|
(0.44)
|
(0.39)
|
Deferred income tax
|
(0.94)
|
(2.06)
|
(4.53)
|
Net Income netback
|
$
|
2.51
|
$
|
6.09
|
$
|
10.70
Business Environment
|
2020
|
2019
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Realized Pricing (Including realized commodity contracts)
|
Oil ($/bbl)
|
$
|
52.19
|
$
|
67.06
|
$
|
66.00
|
NGL ($/bbl)
|
$
|
16.64
|
$
|
19.65
|
$
|
38.21
|
Gas ($/mcf)
|
$
|
2.11
|
$
|
2.48
|
$
|
2.56
|
Realized Pricing (Excluding commodity contracts)
|
Oil ($/bbl)
|
$
|
52.05
|
$
|
67.06
|
$
|
66.00
|
NGL ($/bbl)
|
$
|
16.59
|
$
|
18.03
|
$
|
37.18
|
Gas ($/mcf)
|
$
|
2.11
|
$
|
2.48
|
$
|
2.56
|
Oil Price Benchmarks
|
West Texas Intermediate (“WTI”) (US$/bbl)
|
$
|
46.17
|
$
|
56.95
|
$
|
54.90
|
Edmonton Par (C$/bbl)
|
$
|
51.44
|
$
|
68.05
|
$
|
66.48
|
Edmonton Par to WTI differential (US$/bbl)
|
$
|
(7.85)
|
$
|
(5.40)
|
$
|
(4.91)
|
Natural Gas Price Benchmarks
|
AECO gas (Cdn$/mcf)
|
$
|
2.03
|
$
|
2.48
|
$
|
1.94
|
Foreign Exchange
|
U.S./Canadian Dollar Exchange
|
0.75
|
0.76
|
0.75
Operations Summary
Net petroleum and natural gas production, pricing and revenue are summarized below:
|
2020
|
2019
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Daily production volumes
|
Natural gas (mcf/d)
|
38,712
|
41,483
|
34,707
|
Oil (bbl/d)
|
3,550
|
3,712
|
4,343
|
NGL’s (bbl/d)
|
2,120
|
1,942
|
1,829
|
Combined (boe/d 6:1)
|
12,122
|
12,568
|
11,956
|
Revenue
|
Petroleum & natural gas sales – Gross
|
$
|
27,435
|
$
|
35,990
|
$
|
39,907
|
Realized gain (loss) on commodity contract settlement
|
53
|
290
|
170
|
Total sales
|
27,488
|
36,280
|
40,077
|
Royalty expense
|
(1,640)
|
(2,879)
|
(3,003)
|
Total Revenue – Net of royalties
|
$
|
25,848
|
$
|
33,401
|
$
|
37,074
Working Capital Summary
The following table summarizes the change in working capital during the months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019:
|
Three months ended
|
Year ended
|
March 31, 2020
|
December 31, 2019
|
Adjusted Net Debt – beginning of period
|
$
|
(187,711)
|
$
|
(155,882)
|
Funds flow from operations
|
15,293
|
92,236
|
Additions to property and equipment
|
(25,008)
|
(115,276)
|
Decommissioning costs incurred
|
–
|
(966)
|
Additions to E&E Assets
|
(426)
|
(5,723)
|
Issuance of shares
|
–
|
41
|
Other
|
(401)
|
(2,141)
|
Adjusted Net Debt – end of period
|
$
|
(198,253)
|
$
|
(187,711)
|
Credit facility limit
|
$
|
225,000
|
$
|
225,000
Capital Spending
Capital spending is summarized as follows:
|
2020
|
2019
|
Cash additions
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Land, acquisitions and lease rentals
|
$
|
104
|
$
|
38
|
$
|
38
|
Drilling and completion
|
22,563
|
16,997
|
38,908
|
Geological and geophysical
|
171
|
447
|
237
|
Equipment
|
1,968
|
2,503
|
18,320
|
Other asset additions
|
201
|
193
|
500
|
$
|
25,008
|
$
|
20,178
|
$
|
58,004
|
Exploration & evaluation assets
|
$
|
426
|
$
|
480
|
$
|
1,044
Quarter End Disclosure
The Company’s financial statements, notes to the financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and are available on the Company’s website (www.yangarra.ca).