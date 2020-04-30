Surge Energy Inc. Announces Change to Virtual-Only AGM Shareholder Meeting

CALGARY – Surge Energy Inc. (“Surge” or the “Company“) (TSX: SGY) announces that the Annual Meeting (the “Meeting“) of the holders of common shares of Surge (Shareholders), scheduled for Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 3:00p.m. ( Calgary time), has been changed from an in-person meeting to a virtual-only meeting to be held electronically at the same time and on the same date. Shareholders will be able to attend the Meeting electronically using a smartphone, tablet or computer but will not be able to attend the Meeting in person.

We have been actively monitoring developments relating to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and the directives of public health and government authorities for group gatherings and social distancing. In response to the City of Calgary and the Province of Alberta each declaring a state of public health emergency, to support efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 and to mitigate risks to the health and safety of the community, our shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, Surge will convene the Meeting in virtual-only format by way of live audio webcast.

Surge strongly encourages all shareholders, whether or not they plan on attending the Meeting, to vote by submitting their proxy or by voting electronically in advance of the Meeting by one of the methods described in the information circular and proxy statement of Surge dated March 31, 2020 (the “Circular“) and proxy materials previously distributed to shareholders in respect of the Meeting. The form of proxy or voting instruction form previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change from an in-person meeting to a virtual-only format and should continue to be used to vote shares. A copy of the Circular is available on our website at http://www.surgeenergy.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Surge_Circular_PRINT.pdf and on our SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Non-registered (beneficial) shareholders, being Surge shareholders who hold their shares through a broker or other intermediary, who have yet to receive proxy materials, should contact their broker or other intermediary immediately for a copy of the voting instruction form.

Who can Attend and Vote at the Meeting

Registered shareholders (who have not appointed a proxyholder) and duly appointed proxyholders (including non-registered shareholders who appoint themselves as proxyholders) will be able to virtually attend the Meeting, vote and ask questions, all in real-time, provided they are connected to the internet. Non-registered shareholders who have not properly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to attend the Meeting as guests, but will not be able to vote or ask questions at the Meeting. Non-registered shareholders who wish to vote and ask questions at the Meeting must appoint themselves as proxyholder and register with our transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada as described under “How to Appoint and Register a Proxyholder”, below.

How to Appoint and Register a Proxyholder

Non-registered shareholders who wish to appoint a themselves, and all shareholders (registered and non-registered) who wish to appoint a third party (other than the management nominees identified in the form or proxy or voting information form) as proxyholder to attend the Meeting must carefully follow the instructions in the Circular and on their form of proxy or voting instruction form. After submitting their form of proxy or voting instruction form to appoint themselves or a third party as proxyholder, shareholders MUST also complete the additional step of registering their proxyholder online with Computershare at https://www.computershare.com/Surge by no later than 3:00 p.m. on May 8, 2020 in order that the proxyholder receives a control number for the Meeting. Failure to register the proxyholder with Computershare will result in the proxyholder only being able to join the Meeting as a guest, with no ability to vote or ask questions.

Registered shareholders who wish to attend the Meeting themselves do no need to register a proxyholder and can use the control number provided on their proxy form.

How to Attend and Vote at the Virtual Meeting

Step 1 – Log in online at https://web.lumiagm.com/239226360. We recommend that shareholders log in to the webcast as early as possible but not later than 15 minutes before the time of the virtual Meeting to confirm that the browser for whichever device they are using is compatible.

Step 2 – Follow these instructions:

Registered shareholders:

Click “I have a login”

Enter the control number (the 15-digit control number provided on the form of proxy)

Enter the password “surge2020” (case sensitive)

Duly appointed proxyholders:

Click “I have a login”

Enter the control number (the 15-digit control number provided by Computershare by email after the proxy voting deadline has passed and after following the steps under “How to Appoint and Register a Proxyholder”, above)

Enter the password “surge2020” (case sensitive)

Guests:

Click “I am a Guest”

Complete the online form.

For shareholders with the ability to vote at the Meeting, they will be revoking all previously submitted proxies by logging into the virtual Meeting and accepting the terms and conditions; however, they will be provided the opportunity to vote by ballot on the matters put forth at the Meeting. If shareholders do not wish to revoke all previously submitted proxies, then they should not accept the terms and conditions and only enter the meeting as a guest.

Instructions on how to join the Meeting will also be posted on our website at: www.surgeenergy.ca. Shareholders who need assistance with voting contact Shorecrest at North American Toll-Free: 1-888-637-578 or email at contact@shorecrestgroup.com.

