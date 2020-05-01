AltaGas Ltd. announces election of directors

|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Victoria A. Calvert
|
151,397,568
|
98.62
|
2,111,430
|
1.38
|
David W. Cornhill
|
151,719,912
|
98.83
|
1,789,086
|
1.17
|
Randall L. Crawford
|
151,809,939
|
98.89
|
1,699,059
|
1.11
|
Allan L. Edgeworth
|
150,580,541
|
98.09
|
2,928,458
|
1.91
|
Robert B. Hodgins
|
145,153,338
|
94.56
|
8,355,660
|
5.44
|
Cynthia Johnston
|
152,082,193
|
99.07
|
1,426,805
|
0.93
|
Pentti O. Karkkainen
|
151,834,565
|
98.91
|
1,674,433
|
1.09
|
Phillip R. Knoll
|
151,450,102
|
98.66
|
2,058,896
|
1.34
|
Terry D. McCallister
|
150,138,998
|
97.80
|
3,370,001
|
2.20
|
Linda G. Sullivan
|
152,074,351
|
99.07
|
1,434,647
|
0.93
|
Nancy G. Tower
|
152,050,449
|
99.05
|
1,458,549
|
0.95
Details of voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting will be available in the report of voting results posted under AltaGas’ profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
AltaGas would like to extend its sincere thanks and best wishes to Daryl Gilbert, who has retired from the Board of Directors. Mr. Gilbert has been a valued director of AltaGas (and its predecessors) since 2000.
About AltaGas
AltaGas is an energy infrastructure company with a focus on regulated Utilities and Midstream. AltaGas creates value by acquiring, growing and optimizing its energy infrastructure, including a focus on clean energy sources. For more information visit: www.altagas.ca.