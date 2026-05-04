Imperial reports voting results for election of directors

CALGARY, Alberta–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Imperial Oil Limited (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) announced at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 4, 2026, that each of the seven nominees proposed as directors of the company and listed in its management proxy circular dated March 13, 2026 were elected as directors. A total of 448,035,687 shares (92.65 percent of outstanding common shares) were represented in person or by proxy. The shares represented at the meeting that were voted to elect the individual directors are set out below:

Nominee: For: Against: T.T. (Tanya) Bryja 437,918,186 6,234,192 S.R. (Sharon) Driscoll 441,335,843 2,816,535 J.N. (John) Floren 434,436,089 9,716,290 G.J. (Gary) Goldberg 437,487,501 6,664,878 N.A. (Neil) Hansen 432,855,020 11,297,359 M.C. (Miranda) Hubbs 409,772,988 34,379,391 J.R. (John) Whelan 434,445,453 9,706,926

After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada’s energy resources. As Canada’s largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.

Source: Imperial

Contacts

For further information:

Investor relations

(587) 962-4401

Media relations

(587) 476-7010