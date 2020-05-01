Canada Energy Regulator responds to incident at Enbridge Line 3 pump station

CALGARY , May 1, 2020 /CNW/ – The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) has been notified by Enbridge of an above ground release of approximately 150 cubic metres of sweet crude oil. The incident occurred at the company’s Herschel pump station in Saskatchewan . There is no risk to public safety.

Enbridge reported that the majority of the spill was contained to company property with limited oil migrating to adjacent municipal land. No watercourses have been affected and precautionary wildlife protection measures are in place. Surface clean-up is underway with removal of contaminated soil to follow.

A CER inspection officer is on site to monitor and assess the company’s clean-up, and verify that all reasonable actions are being taken to protect workers and the environment. In its response, the CER is following all federal and provincial health authority directives due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Enbridge Line 3 Indigenous Advisory Monitoring Committee (IAMC) has been notified of the incident and is being kept up to date.

The incident was reported to the CER in accordance with regulations and appropriate federal, provincial and municipal authorities have also been notified. The CER’s priority is to make sure that people are safe and that property and the environment is protected.

