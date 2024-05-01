Gear Energy Ltd. announces first quarter 2024 operating results

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – May 1, 2024) – Gear Energy Ltd. (“Gear” or the “Company”) (TSX: GXE) (OTCQX: GENGF) is pleased to provide the following first quarter operating update to shareholders. Gear’s Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and related Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the period ended March 31, 2024 are available for review on Gear’s website at www.gearenergy.com and on www.sedarplus.ca.
|Three months ended
|(Cdn$ thousands, except per share, share and per boe amounts)
|Mar 31, 2024
|Mar 31, 2023
|Dec 31, 2023
|FINANCIAL
|Funds from operations (1)
|15,182
|13,012
|16,717
|Per boe
|29.20
|24.29
|30.28
|Per weighted average basic share
|0.06
|0.05
|0.06
|Cash flows from operating activities
|10,466
|14,933
|17,813
|Per boe
|20.13
|27.88
|32.27
|Per weighted average basic share
|0.04
|0.06
|0.07
|Net income (loss)
|2,581
|1,990
|(7,104
|)
|Per weighted average basic share
|0.01
|0.01
|(0.03
|)
|Capital expenditures
|7,600
|17,992
|10,751
|Decommissioning liabilities settled – Gear
|2,299
|441
|2,560
|Decommissioning liabilities settled – Government (2)
|–
|37
|–
|Net debt (1)
|(12,462
|)
|(15,276
|)
|(14,099
|)
|Dividends declared and paid
|3,935
|7,826
|3,934
|Dividends declared and paid per share
|0.015
|0.03
|0.015
|Weighted average shares, basic (thousands)
|262,399
|260,693
|262,247
|Shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)
|263,264
|261,212
|262,250
|OPERATING
|Production
|Heavy oil (bbl/d)
|2,633
|2,734
|2,937
|Light and medium oil (bbl/d)
|2,007
|2,045
|1,920
|Natural gas liquids (bbl/d)
|311
|292
|327
|Natural gas (mcf/d)
|4,579
|5,287
|4,893
|Total (boe/d)
|5,714
|5,952
|6,000
|Average prices
|Heavy oil ($/bbl)
|72.15
|56.80
|70.74
|Light and medium oil ($/bbl)
|87.16
|91.68
|91.01
|Natural gas liquids ($/bbl)
|51.67
|50.69
|44.44
|Natural gas ($/mcf)
|2.42
|3.13
|2.21
|Netback ($/boe)
|Petroleum and natural gas sales
|68.60
|62.86
|67.98
|Royalties
|(9.12
|)
|(7.64
|)
|(10.11
|)
|Operating costs
|(19.92
|)
|(22.45
|)
|(21.52
|)
|Transportation costs
|(3.57
|)
|(4.25
|)
|(3.48
|)
|Operating netback (1)
|35.99
|28.52
|32.87
|Realized risk management gain
|–
|0.87
|1.24
|General and administrative
|(5.60
|)
|(4.36
|)
|(2.70
|)
|Interest and other
|(1.19
|)
|(0.74
|)
|(1.13
|)
(1) Funds from operations, net debt and operating netback do not have any standardized meanings under Canadian generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. For additional information related to these measures, including a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures, where applicable, see “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” in Gear’s management’s discussion and analysis.
(2) Decommissioning liabilities settled by the federal government’s Site Rehabilitation Program, which ended during the first quarter of 2023.
MESSAGE TO SHAREHOLDERS
In March 2024, Gear announced the retirement of Ingram Gillmore from his role as President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) and the appointment of Kevin Johnson as the new President and CEO. With this transition, Gear has been diligently reviewing near-term capital investment decisions and execution plans. In addition, Gear has focused efforts on re-establishing momentum, maximizing and expanding our high quality inventory-rich asset base with the singular goal of delivering meaningful, long-term, outsized shareholder value creation. In parallel, Gear intends on rewarding long-term shareholders with a reliable and sustainable monthly dividend while maintaining a strong balance sheet.
QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS
- Production for the first quarter of 2024 was 5,714 boe per day, a four per cent decrease over the 5,952 boe per day reported in the first quarter of 2023 and a five per cent decrease from the fourth quarter of 2023 of 6,000 boe per day. The decrease in production is due to the extreme cold snap in January 2024 that temporarily froze off approximately 25 per cent of Gear’s production. Production recovered and averaged approximately 6,000 boe per day for the month of March 2024.
- Gear invested $7.6 million of capital through the first quarter of 2024. This included the drilling of four gross (four net) successful wells including one unlined multi-lateral heavy oil well in Wildmere, Alberta, two lined single lateral heavy oil wells in Celtic, Saskatchewan, and one lined single lateral heavy oil well in Maidstone, Saskatchewan. The Maidstone heavy oil well was equipped with a circulation string that should assist with sand mobility in the wellbore. Over the last 30 days, the four new wells cumulatively averaged approximately 400 barrels per day of oil production.
- Funds from operations for the first quarter of 2024 was $15.2 million, an increase of 17 per cent from the first quarter of 2023 as a result of higher commodity prices. Although WTI oil pricing remained relatively unchanged, Canadian heavy oil differentials narrowed from US$24.76 discount per barrel in the first quarter of 2023 to US$19.33 discount per barrel in the first quarter of 2024. With the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion slated to be operational in the second quarter of 2024, Canadian heavy oil differentials are currently forecasted to be below US$12 discount per barrel for the third quarter of 2024.
- Gear distributed $3.9 million of dividends or $0.015 per share through the first quarter of 2024, bringing the total cumulative dividends to $46.9 million, or $0.18 per share, paid from inception to the date hereof.
- Net debt to quarterly annualized funds from operations was 0.2 times, with net debt decreasing from $14.1 million on December 31, 2023 to $12.5 million on March 31, 2024. This decrease was a result of funds from operations exceeding capital expenditures and dividends through the quarter. For the second quarter of 2024, using the current outlook on commodity prices, net debt is forecasted to fall considerably.
- In the first quarter, Gear announced a normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”). Gear does not expect to purchase any shares under the NCIB at this time as it allocates funds from operations to capital investments and growth.
- After ten years of service, Harry English announced he will not be seeking re-election at Gear’s May 1, 2024 Annual General Meeting (the “AGM”). Gear would like to extend its sincerest gratitude to Mr. English for his valuable contributions and guidance as a director to the Company. Kathy Turgeon, formerly the Vice-President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., has been nominated for election as a director of Gear at the AGM. Ms. Turgeon’s extensive financial experience will be very complementary to the skills and experience of the other members of the Gear Board of Directors.
- In April, Gear appointed Steve Power to role of Vice President of Exploration, replacing Dustin Ressler in the role. Gear would like to thank Mr. Ressler for his significant contributions to Gear over the last 13 years and wish him the very best in his future endeavours. Mr. Power brings significant experience in both conventional and unconventional plays across the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Throughout his career, Mr. Power has consistently demonstrated his ability to identify, capture and deliver top-tier inventory across numerous oil and condensate rich resource plays.