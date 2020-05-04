Bonavista Energy Corporation Provides Financial Update

Calgary, Alberta – Bonavista Energy Corporation (TSX: BNP) (“Bonavista” or the “Company“) announces that it has entered into forbearance agreements (the “Forbearance Agreements“) with the lenders (the “Lenders“) under the Company’s amended and restated credit agreement dated as of September 8, 2017 (the “Credit Agreement“) and with holders (the “Noteholders“) of the Company’s senior notes (collectively, the “Notes“).
Pursuant to the Forbearance Agreements, the Lenders and the Noteholders have agreed, among other things, to not exercise certain rights and remedies under the Credit Agreement and the terms of the Notes until May 27, 2020, in order to advance negotiations of Bonavista’s debt maturities, in each case on the terms and conditions set out in the Forbearance Agreements. The Lenders have also agreed to continue to allow the Company access to the $25 million swing line loan facility granted under the Credit Agreement for ordinary course operational purposes, on the terms and conditions set out in the Forbearance Agreement.