International Petroleum Corporation announces 2020 Annual General Meeting voting results

International Petroleum Corporation (IPC or the Corporation) (TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm: IPCO) is pleased to announce the voting results from the Corporation’s 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the 2020 AGM) held on May 5, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario.
Number of Directors
The number of Directors of the Corporation was set at seven.
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Against
|% Against
|61,956,502
|99.99%
|8,502
|0.01%
Election of Directors
The seven nominees listed in the Corporation’s management information circular dated March 25, 2020 were elected as Directors of the Corporation to hold office for the ensuing year.
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Mike Nicholson
|61,957,968
|99.99%
|7,035
|0.01%
|C. Ashley Heppenstall
|61,267,787
|98.87%
|697,216
|1.13%
|Donald K. Charter
|61,905,350
|99.90%
|59,653
|0.10%
|Chris Bruijnzeels
|61,945,091
|99.97%
|19,912
|0.03%
|Torstein Sanness
|61,693,876
|99.56%
|271,127
|0.44%
|Daniella Dimitrov
|61,950,662
|99.98%
|14,341
|0.02%
|Harry Lundin
|61,955,441
|99.98%
|9,562
|0.02%
The Directors appointed C. Ashley Heppenstall as Chairman of the Board.
Appointment of Auditor
PricewaterhouseCoopers SA was appointed as auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the Directors of the Corporation were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor.
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|62,123,787
|99.73%
|168,935
|0.27%
International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high quality portfolio of assets located in Canada, Malaysia and Europe, providing a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth. IPC is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. IPC is incorporated in Canada and IPC’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol “IPCO”.
For further information, please contact:
|Rebecca Gordon
VP Corporate Planning and Investor Relations
rebecca.gordon@international-petroleum.com
Tel: +41 22 595 10 50
|
|Robert Eriksson
Media Manager
reriksson@rive6.ch
Tel: +46 701 11 26 15
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements and information which constitute “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information” (within the meaning of applicable securities legislation). Such statements and information (together, “forward-looking statements”) relate to future events, including the Corporation’s future performance, business prospects or opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, unless otherwise indicated. IPC does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.
All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, forecasts, guidance, budgets, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “forecast”, “predict”, “potential”, “targeting”, “intend”, “could”, “might”, “should”, “believe”, “budget” and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be “forward-looking statements”.
