No injuries after Enbridge’s natgas pipeline explodes in Kentucky













No injuries were reported in an explosion on Enbridge’s Line 10 pipeline, part of its Texas Eastern Natural Gas System, in a wooded area in Fleming County, Kentucky on Monday evening, WKYT news reported on its website.

“Our crews are on site and have secured the area. The impacted section of pipe was shut-in following the incident and remains isolated,” Enbridge earlier said in an update on its website, referring to an “incident” on the 30-inch pipeline.

The company did not respond to a request for comment.