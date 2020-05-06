Crescent Point announces Q1 2020 results

Throughout this press release, the Company uses the terms “adjusted funds flow”, “adjusted funds flow from operations”, “funds flow”, “adjusted funds flow from operations per share – diluted”, “adjusted net earnings from operations”, “adjusted net earnings from operations per share – diluted”, “net debt”, “net debt to adjusted funds flow from operations”, “netback”, “operating netback” and “adjusted funds flow from operations netback”. These terms do not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures presented by other issuers.

Adjusted funds flow and funds flow is equivalent to adjusted funds flow from operations. Adjusted funds flow from operations is calculated based on cash flow from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital, transaction costs and decommissioning expenditures. Adjusted funds flow from operations per share – diluted is calculated as adjusted funds flow from operations divided by the number of weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Transaction costs are excluded as they vary based on the Company’s acquisition and disposition activity and to ensure that this metric is more comparable between periods. Decommissioning expenditures are discretionary and are excluded as they may vary based on the stage of Company’s assets and operating areas. Management utilizes adjusted funds flow from operations as a key measure to assess the ability of the Company to finance dividends, operating activities, capital expenditures and debt repayments. Adjusted funds flow from operations as presented is not intended to represent cash flow from operating activities, net earnings or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS.

The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities to adjusted funds flow from operations:

Three months ended March 31 ($ millions) 2020 2019 Cash flow from operating activities 329.3 416.8 Changes in non-cash working capital (33.1) 91.0 Transaction costs 4.7 0.9 Decommissioning expenditures 8.6 5.3 Adjusted funds flow from operations 309.5 514.0

Adjusted net earnings from operations is calculated based on net income before amortization of exploration and evaluation (“E&E”) undeveloped land, impairment or impairment recoveries, unrealized derivative gains or losses, unrealized foreign exchange gain or loss on translation of hedged US dollar long-term debt, unrealized gains or losses on long-term investments, gains or losses on the sale of long-term investments and gains or losses on capital acquisitions and dispositions. Adjusted net earnings from operations per share – diluted is calculated as adjusted net earnings from operations divided by the number of weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Management utilizes adjusted net earnings from operations to present a measure of financial performance that is more comparable between periods. Adjusted net earnings from operations as presented is not intended to represent net earnings or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS.

The following table reconciles net income to adjusted net earnings from operations:

Three months ended March 31 ($ millions) 2020 2019 Net income (loss) (2,324.1) 1.9 Amortization of E&E undeveloped land 21.7 38.3 Impairment 3,557.8 8.5 Unrealized derivative (gains) losses (418.5) 270.4 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss on translation of hedged US dollar long-term debt 135.9 (96.7) Unrealized loss on long-term investments 5.5 0.5 Gain on capital dispositions (307.5) (5.3) Deferred tax relating to adjustments (622.1) (59.3) Adjusted net earnings from operations 48.7 158.3

Net debt is calculated as long-term debt plus accounts payable and accrued liabilities and long-term compensation liability, less cash, accounts receivable, prepaids and deposits and long-term investments, excluding the unrealized foreign exchange on translation of US dollar long-term debt. Management utilizes net debt as a key measure to assess the liquidity of the Company.

The following table reconciles long-term debt to net debt:

($ millions) March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Long-term debt (1) 2,539.2 4,142.6 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 418.2 600.5 Long-term compensation liability (2) 2.4 4.9 Cash (19.6) (25.8) Accounts receivable (196.7) (421.6) Prepaids and deposits (12.6) (10.0) Long-term investments (1.2) (8.2) Excludes: Unrealized foreign exchange on translation of hedged US dollar long-term debt (401.8) (376.9) Net debt 2,327.9 3,905.5

(1) Includes current portion of long-term debt. (2) Includes current portion of long-term compensation liability.

Net debt to adjusted funds flow from operations is calculated as the period end net debt divided by the sum of adjusted funds flow from operations for the trailing four quarters. The ratio of net debt to adjusted funds flow from operations is used by management to measure the Company’s overall debt position and to measure the strength of the Company’s balance sheet. Crescent Point monitors this ratio and uses this as a key measure in making decisions regarding financing, capital spending and dividend levels.

Operating netback is calculated on a per boe basis as oil and gas sales, less royalties, operating and transportation expenses. Adjusted funds flow netback is equivalent to adjusted funds flow from operations netback. Adjusted funds flow from operations netback is calculated on a per boe basis as operating netback less net purchased products, realized derivative gains and losses, general and administrative expenses, interest on long-term debt, foreign exchange, cash-settled share-based compensation and certain cash items, excluding transaction costs, foreign exchange on US dollar long-term debt and certain non-cash items. Cash flow netback is equivalent to adjusted funds flow from operations netback. Operating netback and adjusted funds flow from operations netback are common metrics used in the oil and gas industry and are used by management to measure operating results on a per boe basis to better analyze performance against prior periods on a comparable basis. Netback calculations are shown in the Financial and Operating Highlights section in this press release.

Management believes the presentation of the Non-GAAP measures above provide useful information to investors and shareholders as the measures provide increased transparency and the ability to better analyze performance against prior periods on a comparable basis.

All amounts in the news release are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any “financial outlook” or “future oriented financial information” in this press release, as defined by applicable securities legislation has been approved by management of Crescent Point. Such financial outlook or future oriented financial information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and “forward-looking information” for the purposes of Canadian securities regulation (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). The Company has tried to identify such forward-looking statements by use of such words as “could”, “should”, “can”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “may”, “intend”, “projected”, “sustain”, “continues”, “strategy”, “potential”, “projects”, “grow”, “take advantage”, “estimate”, “well-positioned” and other similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining, among other things, to the following: the expectation that additional capital and operating efficiencies will be achieved during 2020; the expected impact of recent actions on long-term value; the expected lack of impact of the recently announced $75 million reduction to capital budget on production; the Company’s priorities during this period of increased volatility; the Company’s plans to continue to prioritize the safety of its employees and the communities in which it operates; Crescent Point’s expectation that it will incur its remaining capital expenditures primarily during fourth quarter, the discretionary nature of these expenditures and the Company’s ability to adjust spending based on commodity prices; management’s plan to remain disciplined in its approach to hedging; the potential reversal of impairment charges in future periods; the Company’s 2020 annual capital expenditures guidance; the Company’s forecast for lower annual operating expenses, including sustainable savings; Crescent Point’s plans to remain flexible in its operations and remaining capital program and its plans to continue to focus on returns, its balance sheet and protecting the long-term value of its assets; management’s plans to continue to work to realize additional savings and its intent to align cash outflows with inflows; the Company’s plans to restore production from its shut-in wells; Crescent Point plans to continue to evaluate the commodity price environment; Crescent Point’s plans to release its second annual sustainability report during second quarter 2020; the Corporation’s 2020 annual average production and development capital expenditures guidance; and the timing of the Corporation’s AGM and its plan to hold a fully virtual meeting.

All forward-looking statements are based on Crescent Point’s beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the assumption was made. Crescent Point believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this report should not be unduly relied upon. By their nature, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which could cause actual results or other expectations to differ materially from those anticipated, expressed or implied by such statements, including those material assumptions and risks discussed in the Company’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2019 under “Risk Factors”, our Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019, under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Information” and for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 under “Derivatives”, “Liquidity and Capital Resources”, “Changes in Accounting Policies”, “Risk Factors” and “Outlook”. The material assumptions are disclosed in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019, under the headings “Capital Expenditures”, “Liquidity and Capital Resources”, “Critical Accounting Estimates”, “Risk Factors”, “Changes in Accounting Policies”, and “Outlook” and are disclosed in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 under the headings “Derivatives”, “Liquidity and Capital Resources”, “Changes in Accounting Policies” and “Outlook”. The impact of any one risk, uncertainty or factor on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable with certainty as these are interdependent and Crescent Point’s future course of action depends on management’s assessment of all information available at the relevant time.

Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Crescent Point’s operations or financial results are included in Crescent Point’s reports on file with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed herein or otherwise. Crescent Point undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required to do so pursuant to applicable law. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to Crescent Point or persons acting on the Company’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

