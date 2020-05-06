TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. Reports on Voting From the 2020 Shareholders Meeting

1. Fixing the Number of Directors
By resolution passed via ballot, the number of directors of TORC to be elected at the meeting was fixed at nine. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
#
|
%
|
#
|
%
|
123,563,251
|
99.78%
|
278,586
|
0.22%
2. Election of Directors
By resolution passed via ballot, the following nine nominees were appointed as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Nominee
|
#
|
%
|
#
|
%
|
David Johnson
|
122,885,252
|
99.23%
|
956,585
|
0.77%
|
John Brussa
|
105,614,734
|
85.28%
|
18,227,103
|
14.72%
|
Mary-Jo Case
|
122,773,128
|
99.14%
|
1,068,709
|
0.86%
|
M. Bruce Chernoff
|
109,639,323
|
88.53%
|
14,202,514
|
11.47%
|
Catharine de Lacy
|
122,884,980
|
99.23%
|
956,857
|
0.77%
|
John Gordon
|
122,881,996
|
99.22%
|
959,841
|
0.78%
|
Brett Herman
|
122,862,735
|
99.21%
|
979,102
|
0.79%
|
R. Scott Lawrence
|
118,533,602
|
95.71%
|
5,308,235
|
4.29%
|
Dale Shwed
|
111,710,747
|
90.20%
|
12,131,090
|
9.80%
3. Appointment of Auditors
By resolution passed via ballot, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
#
|
%
|
#
|
%
|
124,069,624
|
99.91%
|
113,205
|
0.09%
4. Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on TORC’s approach to Executive Compensation
By resolution passed via ballot, the non-binding advisory resolution approving TORC’s approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
#
|
%
|
#
|
%
|
120,310,972
|
97.15%
|
3,530,865
|
2.85%
5. Approval of Reduction of Stated Capital
By special resolution passed via ballot, a reduction of the stated capital account of TORC’s common shares was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows (1):
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
#
|
%
|
#
|
%
|
124,182,829
|
100.0
|
–
|
–
|
Note:
|
(1)
|
The motion to approve the reduction of the stated capital was amended at the meeting to approve a reduction of the stated capital account of TORC’s common shares to $100 million from the original motion to reduce the stated capital account by $1.3 billion. The results presented are for the amended motion. A total of 123,380,053 (99.63%) votes for and 461,779 (0.37%) votes against were cast on the original motion.
TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. is a Calgary based company active in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada.
SOURCE TORC Oil & Gas Ltd.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2020/06/c8815.html