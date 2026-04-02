Israel’s Leviathan gas field to resume operations after war shutdown, energy ministry says

Israel’s offshore Leviathan gas field will resume operations after a month-long war shutdown, the Israeli energy ministry said on Thursday.

The field, operated by Chevron, has been shut down since the U.S. and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28.

“Following situation assessments and a review of all relevant considerations, it has been decided at this stage to return the Leviathan platform to operation,” an energy ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

“The supply of natural gas to the local market continues and will now be increased with the addition of another platform to the production system.”

Leviathan is one of the Eastern Mediterranean’s largest gas fields with an estimated 635 bcm in recoverable gas.

In January, Chevron and partners approved plans to vastly expand production at the field, a project set to supply Egypt and others with more than $35 billion worth of natural gas.

The expansion will boost gas deliveries from Leviathan by 9 billion cubic metres (bcm) per year to about 21 bcm, flows expected to supply the region as well as Europe in the form of liquefied natural gas.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer)