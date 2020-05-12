Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. Announces 2020 First Quarter Results and Ongoing Value Preservation and Cost Cutting Focus













Calgary, Alberta – Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TSX: TVE) (“Tamarack” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Selected financial and operational information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with Tamarack’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and related management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Tamarack’s website at www.tamarackvalley.ca.

In response to the unprecedented volatility in crude oil prices caused by demand destruction related to the impacts of COVID-19 coupled with a price war between OPEC and non-OPEC members, Tamarack is taking bold and proactive steps designed to preserve and protect shareholder value. The Company has pragmatically elected to shut-in corporate volumes of approximately 1,350 boe/d based on a multi-pronged cash flow analysis, and incorporates an NPV-based value preservation sensitivity that is specific to the Company’s new, higher decline wells and our waterflood. In concert with the shut-ins, Tamarack is also updating previously provided guidance for 2020 as outlined within our March 18, 2020 press release. The measures taken by Tamarack to date in 2020 to limit capital spending, streamline costs and further enhance our balance sheet set the stage for ongoing success in 2021 when the operating environment and commodity price forecasts are expected to improve.

Q1 2020 Financial and Operating Highlights

Tamarack achieved average production of 23,531 boe/d in Q1/20, a 2% increase over 23,149 boe/d in Q1/19, and 5% lower than the previous quarter, while investing $73.9 million in capital expenditures. This contributed to the drilling of 59 (57.1 net) wells, comprised of 49 (47.8 net) Viking oil wells, four (3.3 net) Cardium oil wells, two (2.0 net) Penny Banff oil wells and four (4.0 net) water source and injector wells. We directed approximately 33% of our total Q1 capital expenditures to the Veteran waterflood, adding new injection patterns, extending pipeline infrastructure and increasing available source water capacity. This is expected to provide over 1,000 bbl/d of production through 2021 when peak waterflood response is achieved, which is in line with our previous expectations. Tamarack’s current budget projections forecast capital invested in the Veteran waterflood to improve 2021 base production decline rates by 2 to 4%. Our continued focus on cost controls resulted in a 2% reduction of net production and transportation expenses year-over-year to $9.98/boe in Q1/20 compared to $10.20/boe in Q1/19, primarily due to increased production in the lower-cost Veteran area. Costs were kept effectively flat quarter-over-quarter.

The Company’s first quarter operating netback of $22.11/boe generated adjusted funds flow (previously referred to as “adjusted operating field netback”; see “Non-IFRS Measures”) of $42.0 million ($0.19 per share basic and diluted), compared to $57.5 million in Q1/19 ($0.25 per share basic and diluted) and $54.7 million ($0.25 per share basic and diluted) in Q4/19. Net income, however, was negatively impacted for the first quarter by the significant benchmark oil price deterioration which resulted in Tamarack taking a non-cash impairment charge of $381.0 million to our net book value. Revisions to forecasted crude oil prices could result in reversals or additional impairment charges which can impact net income.

The Company entered the first quarter with a strong balance sheet and ample liquidity and exited the quarter with net debt totaling $227.2 million, including working capital deficiency but excluding the fair value of financial instruments and lease liabilities. This resulted in a period end net debt to annualized adjusted funds flow ratio (see “Non-IFRS Measures”) of 1.4 times. Tamarack’s semi-annual borrowing base review is currently underway. The Company anticipates a reduction in available liquidity given the extreme decline in commodity prices; however, we do not expect that a borrowing base update will impact our ability to support the current and forecast debt levels for the year.

Tamarack continues to be committed to our environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) principles during the quarter, reflected in our response to the COVID-19 crisis, which featured immediate mobilization, constant assessment of risk management and the development of plans to provide support to certain communities where need is particularly high, while implementing solid operational processes that balance business continuity with strong health and safety protocols.

Financial & Operating Results

Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 % change ($ thousands, except per share) Total oil, natural gas and processing revenue 66,283 95,618 (31) Cash flow from operating activities 46,359 48,089 (4) Per share – basic $ 0.21 $ 0.21 – Per share – diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.21 – Adjusted funds flow 1 42,045 57,503 (27) Per share – basic 1 $ 0.19 $ 0.25 (24) Per share – diluted 1 $ 0.19 $ 0.25 (24) Net loss (251,321) (4,826) (5,108) Per share – basic $ (1.13) $ (0.02) (5,550) Per share – diluted $ (1.13) $ (0.02) (5,550) Net debt 1 (227,151) (219,348) 4 Capital expenditures 2 73,873 71,243 4 Weighted average shares outstanding (thousands) Basic 222,048 226,341 (2) Diluted 222,048 226,341 (2) Share Trading (thousands, except share price) High $ 2.27 $ 2.96 (23) Low $ 0.39 $ 2.03 (81) Trading volume (thousands) 58,945 64,864 (9) Average daily production Light oil (bbls/d) 12,867 12,689 1 Heavy oil (bbls/d) 180 483 (63) NGL (bbls/d) 1,665 1,548 8 Natural gas (mcf/d) 52,912 50,576 5 Total (boe/d) 23,531 23,149 2 Average sale prices Light oil ($/bbl) 46.42 65.47 (29) Heavy oil ($/bbl) 49.76 40.65 22 NGL ($/bbl) 19.44 40.85 (52) Natural gas ($/mcf) 1.61 2.82 (43) Total ($/boe) 30.76 45.62 (33) Operating netback ($/Boe) 1 Average realized sales 30.76 45.62 (33) Royalty expenses (3.77) (4.86) (22) Net production and transportation expenses (9.98) (10.20) (2) Operating field netback ($/Boe) 1 17.01 30.56 (44) Realized commodity hedging gain (loss) 5.10 (0.45) (1,233) Operating netback 22.11 30.11 (27) Adjusted funds flow ($/Boe) 1 19.64 27.60 (29)

Notes:

(1) Net debt, adjusted funds flow, operating netback and operating field netback do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other entities. See “Non-IFRS Measures“.

(2) Capital expenditures include exploration and development expenditures but exclude asset acquisitions and dispositions.

The Company also announces the retirement of Mr. David MacKenzie and Ms. Noralee Bradley from the Company’s board of directors. Mr. MacKenzie had served as a board member since the completion of the business combination and reorganization in June 2010, and Ms. Bradley had served since December 2015. Tamarack’s board and management team would like to thank Mr. MacKenzie and Ms. Bradley for their numerous contributions to the Company and wish them all the best in their respective future endeavors.

Outlook/Updated Guidance

On March 18th, 2020, in response to current market conditions and a significant erosion in global commodity prices, Tamarack acted decisively and reduced our 2020 capital program to approximately $95 to $105 million from the previous $170 to $180 million (representing a reduction of approximately 46%). Given the continued volatility and weakness in crude oil benchmark prices for 2020, we have elected to further reduce our capital expenditures to approximately $95 million, representing a total reduction of $80 million from the midpoint of our original 2020 guidance. With the strength in natural gas price benchmark futures, Tamarack plans to add higher gas weighted production in the second half of 2020 through drilling wells that meet our total capital cost payout target of less than 1.5 years, while also locking-in the stronger future prices through our robust hedging program.

Currently, Tamarack has elected to shut in approximately 1,350 boe/d of production based on a multi-pronged evaluation approach that encompasses both well-by-well and field level cash flow analysis, and incorporates an NPV-based value preservation sensitivity that is specific to the Company’s new, higher decline wells and our waterflood program. Tamarack will continue to monitor field-specific pricing and we are prepared to adjust additional production volumes as necessary. In addition to shutting-in volumes, we have secured an incremental 45,000 bbls of oil tank storage in the Veteran area, bringing our total corporate tankage capacity to 215,000 bbls. This tankage enables Tamarack to defer selling volumes into a weak commodity price environment and preserve value for shareholders by forward selling these volumes to lock-in incremental price capture. To reflect these shut-ins and tankage considerations along with the reduction in capital expenditure plans, we are revising our production guidance to a range of 19,000 to 20,000 boe/d with a focus on maintaining a strong balance sheet and financial flexibility through these turbulent times.

Cost control remains a core value of Tamarack and as such, the Company undertook a bottom-up analysis of our operating and G&A expenses. This has resulted in a reduction to estimated operating expenses for 2020 of approximately 18% comprised of fee renegotiations, workforce optimizations, activity deferral and production curtailments, along with a reduction of approximately 15% in G&A expenses compared to our original 2020 guidance.

We have continued to be opportunistic and have taken steps to enhance our hedge position. We have secured hedges on approximately 51% of oil volumes and approximately 68% of our MSW-WTI differential volumes for the period from April 1 to December 31, 2020. This, in addition to the incremental capital expenditure rollback and the highlighted cost savings, continues to ensure Tamarack maintains our strong financial position.

Revised 2020 Capital Budget and Guidance:

March 18, 2020

Guidance May 12, 2020

Updated Guidance Full Year Capital Budget ($MM) $95-$105 $95 Annual Average Production (boe/d) 21,500-22,500 19,000-20,000 Annual Average Oil & Natural Gas Liquids Weighting (%) ~62-64% ~60-62% Free Adjusted Funds Flow(1) ($MM) $18-23 $5-15 Net Debt to Trailing Annual

Adjusted Funds Flow Ratio(1) (times) <2.0 <2.0 2021 Estimated Corporate Decline Rate(2) 23-26% 23-26%

(1) See Non-IFRS Measures

(2) Based on December 2020 to December 2021 estimates

This guidance is based on average 2020 commodity price assumptions of WTI US$30.94/bbl, MSW/WTI differential of US$7.10/bbl and AECO at $2.10/GJ as well as a Canadian/US dollar exchange rate of $0.72.

COVID-19 Rapid Response

The health and safety of Tamarack’s employees, partners, stakeholders and communities in which we operate continues to be our top priority as we weather this pandemic. In response to COVID-19, Tamarack acted quickly and took measures the week of March 16th to close the office and implement work-from-home protocols designed to ensure the health and safety of all employees and stakeholders. Specifically, we are following both federal and provincial health authorities’ guidelines on physical distancing and have implemented enhanced cleaning and sanitation measures across all field and corporate offices. To ensure efficient and productive working conditions for employees, we quickly rolled-out new technologies across the organization which allowed Tamarack to become fully virtual within a few days and has also led to meaningful efficiency improvements which are expected to remain beyond the crisis.

Further, in true Tamarack form, we are seeking to go above and beyond to support our community. Through this crisis, we are continuing to work with our partners within the Blood First Nations community to ensure they are provided with critical support during this challenging time.

Thank you to our employees, consultants and contract operators who are taking extraordinary measures to ensure Tamarack remains resilient, competitive, and protective of shareholder value during these trying times.

Annual General & Special Meeting (the “Meeting”) Information

Tamarack’s Meeting will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. (Calgary time). In light of rapidly evolving circumstances and guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Meeting will be held solely by remote communication through a real-time audio feed accessible via the following webcast link: http://www.gowebcasting.com/10610. The management information circular and proxy materials related to the Meeting were mailed to shareholders, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and are posted on the Company’s website. Tamarack continues to closely monitor COVID-19 developments and reserves the right to take any additional precautionary measures it deems appropriate related to the Meeting. Shareholders are encouraged to visit the Company’s website prior to the Meeting for the most current information.

About Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.

Tamarack is an oil and gas exploration and production company committed to long-term growth and the identification, evaluation and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Tamarack’s strategic direction is focused on two key principles: (i) targeting repeatable and relatively predictable plays that provide long-life reserves; and (ii) using a rigorous, proven modeling process to carefully manage risk and identify opportunities. The Company has an extensive inventory of low-risk, oil development drilling locations focused primarily in the Cardium and Viking fairways in Alberta that are economic over a range of oil and natural gas prices. With this type of portfolio and an experienced and committed management team, Tamarack intends to continue delivering on its strategy to maximize shareholder returns while managing its balance sheet.

Abbreviations

bbls barrels bbls/d barrels per day boe barrels of oil equivalent boe/d barrels of oil equivalent per day mcf thousand cubic feet GJ gigajoule MMcf million cubic feet Mbbls thousand barrels mcf/d thousand cubic feet per day MSW Mixed sweet blend, the benchmark for conventionally produced light sweet crude oil in Western Canada WTI West Texas Intermediate, the reference price paid in U.S. dollars at Cushing, Oklahoma for the crude oil standard grade AECO the natural gas storage facility located at Suffield, Alberta connected to TC Energy’s Alberta System IFRS International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board