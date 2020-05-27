Cold Bore Technology launches beta/commercial test of pioneering ‘Frac Action’ frac optimization software













New software enables high resolution, real-time stage frac data to be overlayed on multiple previous stages to visualize optimized performance or to be tracked against an “ideal” pre set stage

Commercialized software to be officially released to market in Q2, 2020

Developed by Cold Bore Technology’s Houston, Texas-based digital team

CALGARY, AB – May 26th, 2020 – Cold Bore Technology Inc. (“Cold Bore”), a leader in completion optimization technology, announced today that it will initiate beta testing of its latest software product ‘Frac Action’ with select operators in the coming days.Developed in-house, the Frac Action graphing software allows frac operators, for the first time, to overlay high resolution, real-time stage frac data onto that of multiple previous stages. The ability to compare stages in real time enables operators to visualize optimal performance and make critical decisions in real-time.

Unlike a handful of data aggregation technologies in the market, Frac Action is powered by high resolution, structured well data, collected at source in real time and correlated directly into an intelligent dashboard via Cold Bore’s SmartPAD operating system. The patented SmartPAD uses a combination of valve positioning, pressure monitoring sensors, field data collection systems and proprietary software to fully digitize completions operations.

“Frac is the most expensive but also the most effective way to increase wellbore production and because of that, producers need better tools to optimize their fracking operations.” said Brett Chell, President at Cold Bore. “Our new Frac Action software has been specifically developed to give producers another level of transparency. It provides real-time insight that can help them make better, more informed decisions making operations safer, more efficient and more profitable.”

Frac Alert has been in active research and development for over six months and is expected to see full commercial deployment within the coming months.

Cold Bore Technology Inc. (“Cold Bore”) is a global leader in completion optimization technology, developing the first Completions Operating System through Cold Bore’s SmartPAD service.

