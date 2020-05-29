











Reserves reconciliation can be confusing (even for the experts). We’re here to help.

Join us on June 4th, 2020 at 1:30 PM MST for the first edition of our new Power Up webinar series: Resolving Reconciliations: How to Keep it Simple. During this live 45-minute session, Jodi Anhorn, President and CEO of GLJ, will be helping businesses reporting under NI 51-101 navigate reserves reconciliation.

From general questions to case studies addressing how the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook’s (COGEH) rules impact the treatment of reserves reconciliation, we’ve got you covered.

This session will include live Q&A, but we invite you to submit questions and examples from your own experience ahead of time by emailing education@gljpc.com.

Register for this session here.

Can’t make it to this one? Sign up for our newsletter to be notified about future sessions and to stay in the loop with GLJ.

