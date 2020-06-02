New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Jun. 2
|Cost Accountant
|Brunel
|Kelowna
|Jun. 1
|Pipelayer
|Strike Group
|High Level
|Jun. 1
|Quality Control Inspector
|Strike Group
|High Level
|Jun. 1
|Construction Superintendent
|Strike Group
|High Level
|May. 30
|Fleet & Logistics Coordinator
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|May. 29
|Project Manager
|Strike Group
|High Level
|May. 29
|Heavy Equipment Operator
|Strike Group
|High Level
|May. 29
|Document Controller
|Strike Group
|High Level
|May. 29
|Crew Foreman
|Strike Group
|High Level
|May. 29
|Financial Accountant
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|May. 29
|Labourer
|Strike Group
|High Level
|May. 28
|Outage Optimization Engineer-in-Training, Liquids Operations
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|May. 28
|Director, Project Execution Excellence
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|May. 28
|Accounting Administrator
|Brunel
|Fort Saskatchewan
|May. 27
|Senior Metal Building Estimator
|Vertex
|Edmonton
|May. 27
|Senior Metal Building Estimator
|Vertex
|Calgary
|May. 27
|Operations Manager
|Brunel
|Fort McMurray