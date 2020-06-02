New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

BOE Report

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Jun. 2 Cost Accountant Brunel Kelowna
Jun. 1 Pipelayer Strike Group High Level
Jun. 1 Quality Control Inspector Strike Group High Level
Jun. 1 Construction Superintendent Strike Group High Level
May. 30 Fleet & Logistics Coordinator TC Energy Calgary
May. 29 Project Manager Strike Group High Level
May. 29 Heavy Equipment Operator Strike Group High Level
May. 29 Document Controller Strike Group High Level
May. 29 Crew Foreman Strike Group High Level
May. 29 Financial Accountant PetroChina Canada Calgary
May. 29 Labourer Strike Group High Level
May. 28 Outage Optimization Engineer-in-Training, Liquids Operations TC Energy Calgary
May. 28 Director, Project Execution Excellence TC Energy Calgary
May. 28 Accounting Administrator Brunel Fort Saskatchewan
May. 27 Senior Metal Building Estimator Vertex Edmonton
May. 27 Senior Metal Building Estimator Vertex Calgary
May. 27 Operations Manager Brunel Fort McMurray
