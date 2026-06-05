Companies to add 40 mln barrels of oil to US SPR after Iran war ends, energy secretary says

Companies that borrowed oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve in recent months will add an extra 40 million barrels of crude in the form of premiums after the conflict in Iran is over, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Friday in an interview on Fox Business.

Fuel prices have spiked since the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran began in February, but Wright said he is not worried about stock levels in the SPR, which are at low levels.

“I’m not concerned, because we’re not selling any barrels of oil, we’re flowing oil to the marketplace in the short term when it needs it, and we’re trading those barrels,” Wright said on Fox Business’ “Varney & Company” program.

“Each barrel we flow out, we’re getting 1.25 barrels back next year. We’re going to add 40 million barrels to the SPR after this conflict is over, at no cost to the taxpayer, with deals already made,” he said.

The DOE is loaning about 133 million barrels of oil from the SPR, which is held in underground caverns in Texas and Louisiana, to companies that will repay in crude, with premiums of up to 24%. The department says that system will help stabilize markets at no cost to U.S. taxpayers.

(Reporting by Katharine Jackson and Timothy Gardner; Editing by David Ljunggren and Andrea Ricci )