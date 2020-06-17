MEG Energy reports director election voting results

CALGARY, AB – MEG Energy Corp. (“MEG”) (TSX: MEG) is pleased to announce that at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 17, 2020 (the “Meeting”), each of the ten (10) nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated May 5, 2020 , were elected as Directors. The results of the shares voted in respect of the election of each director are set out below.

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % Grant D. Billing 198,915,650 99.97% 68,978 0.03% Ian D. Bruce 198,919,832 99.97% 64,796 0.03% Derek W. Evans 198,913,049 99.96% 71,579 0.04% Judy A. Fairburn 198,623,371 99.82% 361,257 0.18% Robert B. Hodgins 194,668,574 97.83% 4,316,054 2.17% William R. Klesse 189,479,869 95.22% 9,504,759 4.78% Susan M. MacKenzie 198,279,071 99.65% 705,557 0.35% Jeffrey J. McCaig 197,906,681 99.46% 1,077,947 0.54% James D. McFarland 198,891,166 99.95% 93,462 0.05% Diana J. McQueen 197,989,274 99.50% 995,354 0.50% Details regarding the composition of the committees of MEG’s Board of Directors can be found on our website at

www.megenergy.com/about-us/board-directors.

The new Board has appointed Mr. Ian D. Bruce as Chair of the Board. Mr. Bruce has been a member of MEG’s Board of Directors since June 2019 and has more than 30 years of experience in investment banking with specialization in corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions, predominantly in the oil and gas industry. Mr. Bruce is currently the Chair of the Board of Cameco Corporation and is the former President and CEO of Peters & Co. Limited. Mr. Bruce succeeds Mr. Jeffrey J. McCaig as Board Chair, who served in that role since June 2016. MEG would like to extend its sincere thanks to Mr. Jeffrey J. McCaig for his leadership, skill and oversight during his tenure as Board Chair. Mr. McCaig was re-elected and will continue as a Director of MEG.

Board Renewal

MEG would also like to extend its sincere thanks and appreciation to Mr. Harvey Doerr who chose not to stand for re-election and who has retired from its Board of Directors. Mr. Doerr has been a valued director of MEG since 2010 and MEG wishes him well in his future endeavors.

MEG is pleased to welcome Ms. Susan M. MacKenzie to its Board. Ms. MacKenzie is a corporate director and an independent business consultant since 2010 with over 25 years of energy sector experience. Ms. MacKenzie was Chief Operating Officer of Oilsands Quest Inc. from April to September 2010. Prior thereto, Ms. MacKenzie spent twelve years at Petro-Canada in progressive technical, operational and strategic roles, including Vice-President Human Resources and Vice-President In Situ Oilsands Development and Operations. Her industry experience also includes 14 years with Amoco Canada in a variety of engineering and leadership roles in natural gas, conventional oil and heavy oil exploitation.

Full Voting Results

In addition to the voting results for the Board of Directors, the remaining agenda items at the meeting, including the appointment of auditors, continuation of MEG’s shareholder rights plan and the advisory vote on executive compensation, were approved by MEG’s shareholders. Full voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About MEG

MEG is an energy company focused on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. MEG is actively developing innovative enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve responsible economic recovery of oil as well as lower carbon emissions. MEG transports and sells its thermal oil production to refiners throughout North America and internationally. MEG’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “MEG” (TSX:MEG).

www.megenergy.com

