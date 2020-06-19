Delphi Energy Corp. Provides Update on Continuous Disclosure Filings

CALGARY, Alberta – As previously announced by Delphi Energy Corp. (“Delphi” or the “Company”), the Company is relying on exemptive relief granted by Canadian securities regulatory authorities that allows it to delay the filing of its interim financial report for the interim period ended March 31, 2020 as required by section 4.4 of National Instrument 51-102 and related management’s discussion & analysis as required by subsection 5.1(2) of National Instrument 51-102 (collectively, the “Q1 Filings”) and estimates that the Q1 Filings will be available for filing on or about June 24, 2020. Until such time as these filings are made, Delphi’s management and other insiders are subject to a trading blackout that reflects the principles contained in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 – Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions. Except as previously announced by Delphi in connection with its proceedings under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (the “CCAA”), there have been no material business developments since the date of Delphi’s audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 that were filed on March 12, 2020, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Additional Information
Delphi and certain of its subsidiaries were granted an initial order and protection under the CCAA on April 14, 2020. PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. has been appointed by the Court as monitor in the CCAA proceedings. Materials publicly filed in the CCAA proceedings, including copies of the initial order of the Court, are available on the monitor’s website at http://www.pwc.com/ca/delphi. Delphi will continue to provide updates regarding its restructuring as developments warrant.
