Enbridge announces passing of board member Charles W. Fischer

CALGARY, AB – It is with sadness that Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge) announces that Charles W. Fischer , a long-standing member of its Board of Directors, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 .

“The passing of Charlie Fischer is a great loss for the Enbridge Board and the energy industry,” said Greg Ebel, Chair of Enbridge’s Board of Directors. “Charlie was an icon in the energy industry and a true leader. On behalf of the Enbridge Board, we express our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Fischer family for their loss.”

A member of Enbridge’s Board of Directors since July 2009, Mr. Fischer also served on the Board’s Audit, Finance & Risk Committee and was Chair of the Safety & Reliability Committee.

“Charlie was an exceptional person and a thought leader in the industry and all facets of business, policy and community. He was a mentor and a friend and his deep commitment to the community will have a lasting impact,” said Al Monaco, Enbridge President & Chief Executive Officer.

