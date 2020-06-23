BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Jun. 22 Senior Internal Auditor (Term) PetroChina Canada Calgary
Jun. 19 Lead, Operations Audit AltaGas Calgary
Jun. 19 Temporary Senior Manager, Internal Audit AltaGas Calgary
Jun. 19 Plant/Field Operator Roska DBO Fort St. John
Jun. 19 Corporate Safety Administrator Vertex Sherwood Park
Jun. 18 Emergency Preparedness Coordinator (EPC) TC Energy Edmonton
Jun. 18 SharePoint Digital Workplace Builder Brunel Saskatoon
Jun. 17 Business Development Representative, Liquids Commercial TC Energy Calgary
Jun. 16 Administrator, Payroll Strike Group Calgary
OSY Rentals