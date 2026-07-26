TORONTO – Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Bank of Canada

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday will publish a summary of the governing council’s monetary policy deliberations for its interest rate decision earlier this month. The central bank held its policy rate at 2.25 per cent, saying the economy is showing signs of improvement. It pointed to growth picking up and inflation projected to ease gradually from its recent spike.

CPKC

Canadian Pacific Kansas City will release its second-quarter financial and operating results after the markets close on Wednesday. The railway said earlier this month that it set a new June monthly record for transporting Canadian grain and grain products, moving 2.8 million metric tonnes.

Loblaw results

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. will report its second-quarter results on Thursday morning before markets open. The grocery and drugstore retailer recently completed the sale of its PC Financial business to EQB Inc.

GDP

Statistics Canada will publish its figures for gross domestic product by industry in May as well as its preliminary estimate for June and the second quarter as a whole on Friday. The agency’s advance estimate for May pointed to growth of 0.1 per cent as increases in finance, insurance and real estate and rental and leasing were partially offset by decreases in wholesale trade and agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting.

Enbridge earnings

Enbridge Inc. will release its second-quarter results on Friday morning before markets open. The company recently broke ground on a $4-billion natural gas pipeline expansion in B.C. The project aims to add another 300 million cubic feet per day of transportation capacity by adding about 140 kilometres of new pipe to Enbridge’s 2,900-kilometre Westcoast Pipeline.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CP, TSX:L, TSX:ENB)