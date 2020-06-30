Gear Energy Ltd. announces operational update, guidance for 2020 and extension of borrowing base redetermination

Production/Guidance
With recent improvement in oil prices supporting positive economic returns, Gear has initiated a gradual production re-start across the majority of the asset base. After initiating shut ins through April, corporate production was restricted by almost 80 per cent in May with approximately 1,300 boe/d delivered to market. Current estimates are for June production to be approximately 3,700 boe/d, July to be approximately 5,000 boe/d and August to be approximately 6,000 boe/d. With minimal capital expenditures currently forecast for the remainder of 2020, production is expected to decline slightly through to December, providing an annual average of 5,200 – 5,300 boe/d. (57% Heavy Oil, 28% Light & Medium Oil, 3% NGL’s, and 12% Gas)
Annual guidance is as follows:
|
2020 Guidance
|
Annual Production (boe/d)
|
5,200 – 5,300
|
Heavy Oil Weighting (%)
|
57
|
Light/Medium Oil & NGL Weighting (%)
|
31
|
Royalties (%)
|
11
|
Operating plus Transportation Costs ($/boe)
|
17.00 – 18.00
|
G&A Costs ($/boe)
|
2.60
|
Interest Costs ($/boe)
|
2.05
|
Capital and Abandonment Expenditures ($ million)
|
13
Borrowing Base Redetermination Extension
Gear’s lenders have agreed to extend the re-determination of the semi-annual borrowing base to July 10, 2020 to allow for additional time to finalize negotiations and to obtain required approvals. Borrowings will remain capped at $75 million during this period.