Sunset Engineering Management joins forces with Veracity Energy Services













CALGARY, Alberta– Veracity Energy Services Ltd (Veracity) is pleased to announce the addition of the former Sunset Engineering (Sunset) management and completion team to Veracity’s group effective July 1, 2020.

“We are thrilled to add Darren and his consultants to our team as we continue on our growth path,” added Veracity President Mark Wilneff. “This addition prepares us to expand our existing and future clientele and maintain the level of expertise and service quality they have come to expect from Veracity”.

“I look forward to continuing to serve our previous valued client base along with Veracity’s under the Veracity umbrella” noted former Sunset President Darren Zander.

In addition to well servicing operations, Veracity has gained a reputation for conducting corporate, technical and field due diligence reviews, property evaluation and optimization for prospective purchasers, financial institutions and receivers. Also, Veracity currently provides operational support for companies in Receivership. These current engagements include the care and control of over 5,000 wells in Western Canada. The scope of these engagements include field operation oversight, regulatory management, business and technical evaluation, packaging assets for a public sales process, and the conveyance process to successful acquiring companies.

Veracity is an Oil and Gas Consulting Company with over 40 years of experience providing corporate, technical and operational management support for all stages of a project, from inception to production. Service offerings include (but not limited to) management consulting, production operations, completions, workovers, site decommissioning, project management, abandonments, geological support and field supervision. Veracity currently manages in excess of 7000 boepd for numerous oil and gas companies.

Sunset Engineering was founded in 2008, and its personnel have an average of 26+ years of experience in domestic completions, production operations, completions, workovers, pipeline and facility engineering and construction. Their consultant’s skillset and vast experience will compliment and support growth within Veracity’s current offerings.