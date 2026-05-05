Collaboration Over Competition: A New Model for Industrial Intelligence

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Introduction

In boardrooms across the energy sector, one theme is becoming impossible to ignore: complexity is outpacing capacity. Digital transformation, asset integrity, AI enablement, regulatory pressure, business resilience and capital discipline are rapidly converging.

The traditional response has been scale, meaning large firms, large teams, large frameworks. But scale alone is no longer the advantage it once was. Increasingly, competitive advantage is being created through collaboration: specialized firms working together to deliver integrated, outcome-driven solutions.

In Calgary’s evolving industrial technology ecosystem, this model is not theoretical. It’s being put into practice and measured in real terms.

Canary Day 2026

A shift is underway across Canada and beyond, one where collaboration, not competition, is driving the next wave of performance. Organizations that are connecting expertise across operators, technologists, and partners are already seeing stronger, more practical outcomes.

That momentum continues with the second annual Canary Day Calgary 2026 this October. Led by Canary and sponsored by Chirality Research, Dimension Software, Tarco Consulting (Salient IQS), this event will bring together industry end users and core peers to focus on real-world applications of AI² (Asset Intelligence × Artificial Intelligence) moving beyond theory into what’s working in practice. Registration will open in August.

The Shift: From Monolithic Consulting to Networked Expertise

The oil and gas sector is evolving faster than ever and the challenges that companies face are too interconnected for siloed solutions. For years, it was thought that “competition breeds excellence”, yet it is now becoming clear that this approach limits the productivity and holistic nature of solutions. For decades, large global consulting firms dominated complex transformation work. Their value proposition rested on global reach, multi-disciplinary benches, brand recognition, and standardized methodologies. Now new variables are being introduced like:

Rapid AI advancement

Asset-level data integration challenges

OT/IT convergence complexity

Talent shortages in domain-specific engineering roles

Capital allocation scrutiny

Research from firms consistently shows that transformation success rates remain mixed, particularly in asset-intensive industries. One common factor: failure to bridge domain expertise with technical implementation. Large firms still play a critical role. But the market is shifting toward networked intelligence, meaning nimble and specialized firms collaborating to deliver depth rather than just scale.

This approach proved effective in an era where transformation was largely process-driven and technology adoption followed predictable waves. However, in a more dynamic and less predictable era, traditional approaches have been challenged. Instead of dividing effort, companies are finding more strength and greater customer value in collaboration. By coming together it’s proven that when expertise is shared rather than siloed, the results are far more innovative, efficient, and ultimately more impactful for customers.

In recent years, the energy and industrial sectors have seen a growing convergence between traditional engineering disciplines and advanced data-driven decision support. As operators face increasing pressure to reduce costs, improve reliability, and extend asset life, the integration of automation, data infrastructure, and analytics has become central to operational strategy. This shift has created a market where engineering firms, automation providers, and data science organizations often work in adjacent spaces and compete for similar budgets but increasingly deliver the most value when they work in harmony. Similar to technology platforms where companies have been moving away from closed proprietary systems to open systems that integrate best in class solutions, service companies are successfully adopting this approach.

A Case Study in Collaboration

Two Calgary-based organizations operating within this ecosystem are Chirality Research (“Chirality”) and Tarco Consulting (“Tarco”). Tarco provides engineering, automation, and systems integration services across industrial and energy customers, with a focus on execution at the operational and control-system level. Chirality specializes in applied data science, predictive analytics, and a first-principle science approach to decision-support models designed to improve operational performance and reduce risk across complex industrial assets. While their capabilities intersect in areas such as digital transformation and operational analytics, the two organizations bring distinct strengths to the same customer environments.

“Industry has seen that scale alone doesn’t guarantee better outcomes. Smaller, specialized companies, with well integrated project teams, can often deliver more value than an organization trying to do it all. Partnerships that are well defined with respect to areas of excellence, and directly accountable to each other and customers, deliver best-in-class integrated solutions.” – Carlos Santos, VP Business Development – Tarco.

In 2025, the two firms hosted Canary Day 2025, co-sponsored by Canary Labs and Dimension Software, an industry event focused on industrial data historians, operational analytics, and real-world use cases. The event highlighted the increasing importance of reliable data infrastructure and cross-disciplinary collaboration to support advanced analytics initiatives. For many attendees, the discussions reinforced a practical industry reality: successful digital and analytics projects often depend on coordination between multiple specialist providers rather than a single vendor attempting to cover the entire value chain.

A critical catalyst in this collaboration was Canary Labs with it’s partnership-first model with system integrators like Chirality and Tarco. Unlike vendors that operate through rigid channel hierarchies, Canary has intentionally cultivated deep technical alignment with its integration partners. Their approach emphasizes performance optimization and shared accountability for customer outcomes.

“What we’re seeing on the ground is that no one single firm can effectively achieve digital transformation for a customer. Last year’s Canary Day proved that when the right people are brought into the same room, collaboration stops being theoretical and starts becoming operational. The conversations, connections, and shared problem-solving that emerged there have since translated into active partnerships, joint delivery, and better outcomes for customers”. – Shawn Ebersole, Global Partner Channel Manager, Canary.

This philosophy sparked the collaboration itself. Canary Day Calgary is not a product showcase. It is a forum for operators, technologists, engineers, and executives to align on what the next decade of industrial intelligence requires.

The objective is simple:

Bring subject matter experts into the same room.

Democratize knowledge.

Reduce intelligence silos.

Accelerate responsible AI adoption.

The collaboration between Chirality, Dimension Software, and Tarco, operating within the broader ecosystem supported by Canary Labs, provides a working example of collaboration over competition in action. Against this backdrop, the collaboration provides a practical example of how adjacent service providers can align their capabilities to improve delivery efficiency, expand customer engagement, and increase overall return on investment.

Collaboration isn’t only a strategic choice; it is a multiplier that elevates the capabilities of all involved. A relay-style collaboration accelerates innovation and allows for ideas to pass more fluidly, enabling a clearer understanding of customer needs which in turn informs and guides collaboration and development.

“Op teams aren’t just looking for better engineering or better data, they’re looking for more informed and faster decision capability. This requires automation infrastructure and domain expertise working together and by leveraging ecosystem partnerships that are well integrated, our customers gain faster insights and more resilient operations.” – Laura Naaykens, Managing Partner – Chirality

Following the success of the 2025 Canary Day, collaboration between Chirality, Tarco, and Dimension Software evolved from informal alignment into active joint pursuit and delivery across industrial and energy-sector customers. Although the organizations operate within adjacent markets, their core competencies are complementary rather than competitive.

These outcomes align with broader industry evidence. Studies across capital-intensive sectors – including energy, utilities, and infrastructure – consistently show that collaborative delivery models can reduce project costs by 10–30%, shorten implementation timelines by 20–40%, and improve solution adoption rates by 25% or more compared to siloed vendor approaches. For analytics and digital transformation initiatives specifically, integrated engineering-analytics partnerships have been shown to accelerate time-to-value by 15%, driven by fewer handoffs, shared ownership of outcomes, and reduced rework during deployment.

“At Dimension, we know that no single organization has all the answers. The strongest customer outcomes come from like-minded partners working together to bring forward thought-leading, cross-disciplinary initiatives that keep solutions agile, evergreen, and well governed across the enterprise, so early value is not only realized faster, but grows sustainably over time.” – Yong Thé, Global Sales Director, Dimension Software

Most importantly, collaboration has a direct impact on adoption and sustained ROI. Customers engaging with integrated teams benefit from clearer accountability, faster realization of value, and solutions designed for long-term operational use rather than short-term pilots. While multiple customer engagements clearly demonstrate these benefits in practice, specific examples cannot be disclosed publicly due to confidentiality, privacy, and security requirements common within the energy and industrial sectors.

ABOUT

Canary Labs

Canary Labs develops high-performance industrial data historian software designed for secure, scalable, and real-time asset data management. With a partnership-first model built around system integrators, Canary enables organizations to modernize historian infrastructure while maintaining operational integrity.

Website: CanaryLabs.com/

Chirality Research

Chirality Research applies a first-principles, science-based approach to industrial transformation, integrating engineering rigor, data science, and management consulting. The firm builds scalable data architecture and decision frameworks that align operational reality with executive strategy.

Website: ChiralityResearch.org/

Dimension Software

Dimension Software is an enterprise technology firm helping customers turn existing data into actionable intelligence through secure infrastructure design, IT/OT harmonization, and scalable industrial architecture. Their platform Asset Intellect connects to nearly any industrial data source (including Canary), enabling workflows and actions that improve performance and drive resilient digital transformation.

Website: Dimensionsoft.com

Tarco Consulting

Tarco Consulting provides industrial solutions in operational technology integration, control systems, and field execution for asset-heavy industries. Tarco delivers reliable, production-oriented systems to boost performance.

Leveraging expertise that connects plant operations with digital infrastructure, Tarco has launched Salient IQS—a new affiliate focused on data-driven operational intelligence to help industrial organizations excel.

Websites: Tarco.com | Salient IQ