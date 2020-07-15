XI Technologies: open asset evaluation for July 2020













For this month, XI will examine the Land sale of NEBC Missile by PNG on behalf of Crew Energy. On July 7, 2020 Crew offered for sale a land play in BC for 10106 gross hectares through Pngexchange.

Potential Buyers

For this land asset, the best way to examine the most likely bidders for the asset is to examine which other companies already own assets in the area, as they may be looking to increase their imprint in the area to benefit from economies of scale. Here is a map of the top ten companies wells and land in this area:

Here is an Area Report for this asset.

Asset Liabilities

One of the most important parts of A&D research is looking at the liabilities carried by the asset. The listing is a land offering and therefore has no liabilities tied to it, but Crew does have some liabilities in the area. As well, looking at XI's calculated LLR report could provide information on which companies are in a better position to purchase these assets.