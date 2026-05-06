Petrus Resources Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial and Operating Results

CALGARY, Alberta, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Petrus Resources Ltd. (“Petrus” or the “Company”) (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to report financial and operating results as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

Q1 2026 HIGHLIGHTS:

Completed Oil-weighted Acquisition – Closed the acquisition of long-life, oil-weighted Cardium assets in the Harmattan area of Central Alberta. The acquisition added approximately 2,000 boe/d (4) of production and increased the liquids weighting of the Company’s production base. As the transaction closed on February 19, 2026, our reported production only reflects production from the acquired assets for a portion of the quarter. The acquisition was financed through a combination of an equity offering of common shares and a term loan.

– Closed the acquisition of long-life, oil-weighted Cardium assets in the Harmattan area of Central Alberta. The acquisition added approximately 2,000 boe/d of production and increased the liquids weighting of the Company’s production base. As the transaction closed on February 19, 2026, our reported production only reflects production from the acquired assets for a portion of the quarter. The acquisition was financed through a combination of an equity offering of common shares and a term loan. Production up 13% – Production for the first quarter of 2026 averaged 10,054 boe/d (1)(6) , up 13% from 8,929 boe/d (7) in the first quarter of 2025. Oil and condensate (1) production increased 37% and NGL production increased 23% from the first quarter of 2025. The increase in total liquids production was due to a combination of the Harmattan acquisition, liquids-weighted drilling opportunities and strategic efforts to increase NGL recoveries.

Production for the first quarter of 2026 averaged 10,054 boe/d , up 13% from 8,929 boe/d in the first quarter of 2025. Oil and condensate production increased 37% and NGL production increased 23% from the first quarter of 2025. The increase in total liquids production was due to a combination of the Harmattan acquisition, liquids-weighted drilling opportunities and strategic efforts to increase NGL recoveries. Funds flow (2) up 7% – Generated funds flow of $13.3 million in the first quarter of 2026, a 7% increase from $12.5 million reported in the first quarter of 2025. The increase is due to higher oil and NGL production volumes.

Generated funds flow of $13.3 million in the first quarter of 2026, a 7% increase from $12.5 million reported in the first quarter of 2025. The increase is due to higher oil and NGL production volumes. Commodity prices – Total realized prices averaged $30.66/boe in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 4% from $29.35/boe in the first quarter of 2025.

Total realized prices averaged $30.66/boe in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 4% from $29.35/boe in the first quarter of 2025. Capital activity – In addition to the Harmattan acquisition, capital spending on drilling and other activities in the first quarter of 2026 was $21.5 million, with approximately 70% directed to drilling, completing, and tying in new wells in Ferrier. The balance was primarily spent on land acquisitions and facility upgrades.

In addition to the Harmattan acquisition, capital spending on drilling and other activities in the first quarter of 2026 was $21.5 million, with approximately 70% directed to drilling, completing, and tying in new wells in Ferrier. The balance was primarily spent on land acquisitions and facility upgrades. Dividends – Paid a regular monthly dividend of $0.01 per share, totaling $4.1 million, during the first quarter of 2026. Shareholders chose to reinvest $2.9 million under the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan, resulting in the issuance of 1.6 million common shares.

2026 OUTLOOK(3)

Petrus entered 2026 with strong operational momentum, advancing its capital program through the first quarter and completing the Harmattan acquisition on February 19, 2026. The acquired assets are expected to contribute meaningfully to production and funds flow over the balance of the year.

The Company continued to execute its Ferrier-focused development program during the quarter, with drilling progressing as planned and eight (7.1 net) wells drilled. Completion operations commenced in March, and four (3.1 net) wells were brought on production near the end of the first quarter, with the remaining wells expected to be completed after breakup and onstream before the end of the second quarter. Drilling is anticipated to resume in the second quarter, with the balance of the 2026 capital program focused primarily on continued development in Ferrier and the drilling of the Company’s initial wells on the newly acquired Harmattan assets.

Net debt(2) increased in the first quarter due to the acquisition financing and the timing of capital spending under the 2026 program. The Company expects to reduce net debt in the second half of the year as new production comes on stream, capital spending moderates and the full contribution of the acquired assets is realized. Petrus continues to target net debt to funds flow(2) of approximately 1.2x by year end.

Petrus remains focused on disciplined execution across its expanded asset base and continues to expect 2026 average production of 11,000 to 12,000 boe/d(1)(5), annual funds flow(2) of $60 million to $65 million, and year-end net debt(2) of $75 million to $80 million.

(1) Disclosure of production on a per boe basis consists of the constituent product types and their respective quantities. Refer to “BOE Presentation” and “Production and Product Type Information” for further details.

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure or non-GAAP ratio. Refer to “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures”.

(3) Refer to “Advisories – Forward-Looking Statements”.

(4) Production for the month of March 2026 consisted of approximately 640 bbl/d of crude oil and condensate, 4,580 mcf/d of natural gas and 600 bbl/d of NGLs.

(5) At mid-point of 11,500 boe/d, forecast to consist of approximately 2,200 bbl/d of crude oil and condensate, 41,400 mcf/d of natural gas and 2,400 bbl/d of NGLs.

(6) Production consisted of approximately 1,646 bbl/d of crude oil and condensate, 37,315 mcf/d of natural gas and 2,188 bbl/d of NGLs.

(7) Production consisted of approximately 1,202 bbl/d of crude oil and condensate, 35,689 mcf/d of natural gas and 1,777 bbl/d of NGLs.

FIRST QUARTER 2026 CONFERENCE CALL

Date and Time: May 7, 2026, 9:00 a.m. (Mountain Time).

Please refer to the Events page on Petrus’ website for conference call details and links:

www.petrusresources.com/events

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Company’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

Please refer to the Events page on Petrus’ website for details on the location and timing:

www.petrusresources.com/events

For further information, please contact:

Ken Gray, P.Eng.

President and Chief Executive Officer

T: (403) 930-0889

E: kgray@petrusresources.com

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

OPERATIONS Three months ended March 31, 2026 Three months ended March 31, 2025 Three months ended Dec. 31, 2025 Three months ended Sept. 30, 2025 Three months ended Jun. 30, 2025 Average Production Natural gas (mcf/d) 37,315 35,689 36,981 38,406 35,738 Oil and condensate(1)(bbl/d) 1,646 1,202 1,475 1,523 1,243 NGLs (bbl/d) 2,188 1,777 1,929 1,892 1,955 Total (boe/d)(1) 10,054 8,929 9,568 9,817 9,155 Total (boe)(1) 904,880 803,498 880,280 903,165 833,038 Liquids weighting 38 % 33 % 36 % 35 % 35 % Realized Prices Natural gas ($/mcf) 2.42 2.25 2.45 0.92 2.11 Oil and condensate(1)($/bbl) 92.18 92.73 72.49 81.46 83.31 NGLs ($/bbl) 30.24 39.54 25.19 29.49 29.07 Total realized price ($/boe) 30.66 29.35 25.74 21.90 25.77 Royalty income 0.08 0.06 0.03 0.04 0.05 Royalty expense (2.81 ) (3.36 ) (2.30 ) (1.70 ) (2.41 ) Net oil and natural gas revenue ($/boe) 27.93 26.05 23.47 20.24 23.41 Operating expense (6.91 ) (6.76 ) (5.33 ) (5.86 ) (6.10 ) Transportation expense (1.71 ) (1.65 ) (1.72 ) (1.45 ) (1.73 ) Operating netback(2)($/boe) 19.31 17.64 16.42 12.93 15.58 Realized gain (loss) on financial derivatives (0.40 ) 1.14 3.73 4.26 2.31 Other cash income (expense) 0.08 0.02 0.10 0.18 (0.07 ) General & administrative expense (1.48 ) (1.41 ) (2.49 ) (1.05 ) (0.96 ) Cash finance expense (1.65 ) (1.68 ) (1.91 ) (1.80 ) (1.77 ) Decommissioning expenditures (1.14 ) (0.19 ) (0.52 ) (0.22 ) (0.27 ) Funds flow & corporate netback(2)($/boe) 14.72 15.52 15.33 14.30 14.82 FINANCIAL (000s except $ per share) Three months ended March 31, 2026 Three months ended March 31, 2025 Three months ended Dec. 31, 2025 Three months ended Sept. 30, 2025 Three months ended Jun. 30, 2025 Oil and natural gas sales 27,818 23,630 22,684 19,816 21,506 Net income (loss) (14,481 ) (3,088 ) 5,951 (2,677 ) 10,380 Net income (loss) per share Basic (0.10 ) (0.02 ) 0.04 (0.02 ) 0.08 Fully diluted (0.10 ) (0.02 ) 0.04 (0.02 ) 0.08 Funds flow(2) 13,318 12,467 13,498 12,916 12,348 Funds flow per share(2) Basic 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 Fully diluted 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.09 Capital expenditures 21,509 17,279 10,244 8,268 13,202 Acquisitions 34,869 — — — — Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 139,522 126,043 132,265 130,342 128,252 Fully diluted 139,522 126,043 137,119 130,342 130,656 As at period end Common shares outstanding Basic 147,429 127,469 133,442 131,582 129,634 Fully diluted 159,019 138,501 145,762 142,774 141,456 Total assets 487,848 427,955 427,372 424,940 433,962 Non-current liabilities 90,675 68,176 61,556 64,586 64,837 Net debt(2) 87,100 66,009 62,502 64,860 67,987

(1) Disclosure of production on a per boe basis consists of the constituent product types and their respective quantities. Refer to “BOE Presentation” and “Production and Product Type Information” for further details.

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure or non-GAAP ratio. Refer to “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures”.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release makes reference to the terms “operating netback” (on an absolute and $/boe basis), “corporate netback” (on an absolute and $/boe basis), “funds flow” (on an absolute, per share (basic and fully diluted) and $/boe basis), “net debt to funds flow ratio” and “net debt”. These non-GAAP and other financial measures are not recognized measures under Canadian generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) (IFRS) and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP (IFRS). Accordingly, the Company’s use of these terms may not be comparable to similarly defined measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP and other financial measures should not be considered to be more meaningful than GAAP measures which are determined in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as indicators of our performance. Management uses these non-GAAP and other financial measures for the reasons set forth below.

Operating Netback

Operating netback is a common non-GAAP financial measure used in the oil and natural gas industry which is a useful supplemental measure to evaluate the specific operating performance by product type at the oil and natural gas lease level. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to operating netback is oil and natural gas sales. Operating netback is calculated as oil and natural gas sales less royalty expenses, operating expenses and transportation expenses. See below for a reconciliation of operating netback to oil and natural gas sales.

Operating netback ($/boe) is a non-GAAP ratio used in the oil and natural gas industry which is a useful supplemental measure to evaluate the specific operating performance by product type at the oil and natural gas lease level. It is calculated as operating netbacks divided by weighted average daily production on a per boe basis. See below.

Corporate Netback and Funds Flow

Corporate netback or funds flow is a common non-GAAP financial measure used in the oil and natural gas industry which evaluates the Company’s profitability at the corporate level. Corporate netback and funds flow are used interchangeably. Petrus analyzes these measures on an absolute value and on a per unit (boe) and per share (basic and fully diluted) basis as non-GAAP ratios. Management believes that funds flow and corporate netback provide information to assist a reader in understanding the Company’s profitability relative to current commodity prices. They are calculated as the operating netback less general and administrative expense, cash finance expense and decommissioning expenditures, plus or minus other income (expense) and the realized gain (loss) on financial derivatives. See below for a reconciliation of funds flow and corporate netback to oil and natural gas sales.

Corporate netback ($/boe) or funds flow ($/boe) is a non-GAAP ratio used in the oil and natural gas industry which evaluates the Company’s profitability at the corporate level. Management believes that funds flow ($/boe) or corporate netback ($/boe) provide information to assist a reader in understanding the Company’s profitability relative to current commodity prices. It is calculated as corporate netbacks or funds flow divided by weighted average daily production on a per boe basis. See below.

Funds flow per share (basic and fully diluted) is comprised of funds flow divided by basic or fully diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Three months ended March 31, 2026 Three months ended December 31, 2025 Three months ended September 30, 2025 Three months ended June 30, 2025 Three months ended March 31, 2025 $000s $/boe $000s $/boe $000s $/boe $000s $/boe $000s $/boe Oil and natural gas sales 27,818 30.74 22,684 25.77 19,816 21.94 21,506 25.82 23,630 29.41 Royalty expense (2,542 ) (2.81 ) (2,029 ) (2.30 ) (1,533 ) (1.70 ) (2,010 ) (2.41 ) (2,703 ) (3.36 ) Net oil and natural gas revenue 25,276 27.93 20,655 23.47 18,283 20.24 19,496 23.41 20,927 26.05 Transportation expense (1,551 ) (1.71 ) (1,514 ) (1.72 ) (1,312 ) (1.45 ) (1,438 ) (1.73 ) (1,324 ) (1.65 ) Operating expense (6,250 ) (6.91 ) (4,693 ) (5.33 ) (5,292 ) (5.86 ) (5,078 ) (6.10 ) (5,429 ) (6.76 ) Operating netback 17,475 19.31 14,448 16.42 11,679 12.93 12,980 15.58 14,174 17.64 Realized gain (loss) on financial derivatives (359 ) (0.40 ) 3,287 3.73 3,849 4.26 1,923 2.31 912 1.14 Other income (expense) 70 0.08 90 0.10 164 0.18 (57 ) (0.07 ) 17 0.02 General & administrative expense (1,336 ) (1.48 ) (2,193 ) (2.49 ) (952 ) (1.05 ) (797 ) (0.96 ) (1,133 ) (1.41 ) Cash finance expense (1,496 ) (1.65 ) (1,677 ) (1.91 ) (1,623 ) (1.80 ) (1,473 ) (1.77 ) (1,351 ) (1.68 ) Decommissioning expenditures (1,036 ) (1.14 ) (457 ) (0.52 ) (201 ) (0.22 ) (228 ) (0.27 ) (152 ) (0.19 ) Funds flow and corporate netback 13,318 14.72 13,498 15.33 12,916 14.30 12,348 14.82 12,467 15.52

Net Debt

Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated as the sum of long-term debt and working capital (current assets and current liabilities), excluding the current financial derivative contracts and current portion of the lease obligation and decommissioning obligation. Petrus uses net debt as a key indicator of its leverage and strength of its balance sheet. Net debt is reconciled, in the table below, to long-term debt which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

($000s) As at Mar. 31, 2026 As at Dec. 31, 2025 As at Sept. 30, 2025 As at Jun. 30, 2025 As at Mar. 31, 2025 Long-term debt 38,125 25,000 25,000 25,000 25,000 Current assets (18,876 ) (22,424 ) (17,423 ) (23,466 ) (15,763 ) Current liabilities 81,103 54,044 53,865 59,308 59,788 Current net financial derivatives (10,515 ) 8,360 5,073 7,993 (1,779 ) Current portion of lease obligation (223 ) (223 ) (160 ) (155 ) (164 ) Current portion of decommissioning obligation (2,514 ) (2,255 ) (1,495 ) (693 ) (1,073 ) Net debt 87,100 62,502 64,860 67,987 66,009

Net debt to funds flow ratio

Net debt to funds flow ratio is a non-GAAP ratio because each of its components is a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP ratio is used by management as a key indicator of our leverage and the strength of our balance sheet. It is calculated by dividing our net debt at the end of the applicable period by the funds flow for the applicable period. Net debt to funds flow ratio is not a standardized measure and, therefore, may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other entities.

ADVISORIES

Basis of Presentation

Financial data presented above has largely been derived from the Company’s financial statements, prepared in accordance with GAAP which require publicly accountable enterprises to prepare their financial statements using IFRS. Accounting policies adopted by the Company are set out in the notes to the audited consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2025. The reporting and the measurement currency is the Canadian dollar. All financial information is expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding Petrus set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law, that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements represent Petrus’ internal projections, estimates, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Although Petrus believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievement since such expectations are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors could cause Petrus’ actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, Petrus.

In particular, forward-looking statements included in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: that the acquired assets will contribute meaningfully to production and funds flow over the balance of the year; the anticipated timing for completion and bringing the remaining wells on production and anticipated benefits therefrom; the Company’s drilling program and anticipated timing thereof; that the Company will reduce net debt in the second half of the year as new production comes on stream, capital spending moderates and the full contribution of the acquired assets is realized; the Company’s net debt to funds flow target of approximately 1.2x by year end; and the Company’s 2026 outlook, including 2026 average daily production guidance, 2026 funds flow guidance and forecast for 2026 year-end net debt.

These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the Company’s control, including: the risk that (i) the tariffs that are currently in effect on goods exported from or imported into Canada continue in effect for an extended period of time, the tariffs that have been threatened are implemented, that tariffs that are currently suspended are reactivated, the rate or scope of tariffs are increased, or new tariffs are imposed, including on oil and natural gas, (ii) the U.S. and/or Canada imposes any other form of tax, restriction or prohibition on the import or export of products from one country to the other, including on oil and natural gas, and (iii) the tariffs imposed or threatened to be imposed by the U.S. on other countries and retaliatory tariffs imposed or threatened to be imposed by other countries on the U.S., will trigger a broader global trade war which could have a material adverse effect on the Canadian, U.S. and global economies, and by extension the Canadian oil and natural gas industry and the Company, including by decreasing demand for (and the price of) oil and natural gas, disrupting supply chains, increasing costs, causing volatility in global financial markets, and limiting access to financing; risks associated with the mandatory joint review of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (“CUSMA”) on July 1, 2026, including the risk that the members, ultimately withdraw from CUSMA, which could result in a significant increase in trade barriers, which could in turn have a material adverse effect on the Canadian and U.S. economies, and by extension the Canadian oil and natural gas industry and the Company; the impact of general economic conditions; volatility in market prices for crude oil, NGL and natural gas; industry conditions; currency fluctuation; changes in interest rates and inflation rates; imprecision of reserve estimates; liabilities inherent in crude oil and natural gas operations; environmental risks; incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions and exploration and development programs; competition; the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management; changes in income tax laws or changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the oil and gas industry; hazards such as fire, explosion, blowouts, cratering, and spills, each of which could result in substantial damage to wells, production facilities, other property and the environment or in personal injury and/or increase our costs, decrease our production, or otherwise impede our ability to operate our business; extreme weather events, such as wildfires, floods, drought and extreme cold or warm temperatures, each of which could result in substantial damage to our assets and/or increase our costs, decrease our production, or otherwise impede our ability to operate our business; stock market volatility; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; that the amount of dividends that we pay may be reduced or suspended entirely; that we reduce or suspend the repurchase of shares under our NCIB; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recently filed Annual Information Form. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Petrus has made assumptions regarding: the duration and impact of tariffs that are currently in effect on goods exported from or imported into Canada, and that other than the tariffs that are currently in effect, neither the U.S. nor Canada (i) increases the rate or scope of such tariffs, reenacts tariffs that are currently suspended, or imposes new tariffs, on the import of goods from one country to the other, including on oil and natural gas, and/or (ii) imposes any other form of tax, restriction or prohibition on the import or export of products from one country to the other, including on oil and natural gas; the amount of dividends that we will pay; the number of shares that we will repurchase under our NCIB; future commodity prices and royalty regimes; availability of skilled labour; timing and amount of capital expenditures; future exchange rates; the impact of increasing competition; conditions in general economic and financial markets; availability of drilling and related equipment and services; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; the effects of inflation on our costs and profitability; future interest rates; and future operating costs. Management has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information provided in this press release in order to provide investors with a more complete perspective on Petrus’ future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Petrus’ actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive.

This press release contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, “FOFI”) about Petrus’ prospective results of operations including, without limitation: our target net debt to funds flow ratio by 2026 year-end, our 2026 average daily production guidance, our 2026 funds flow guidance and our forecast for 2026 year-end net debt; which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth above. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on FOFI. Petrus’ actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these FOFI, or if any of them do so, what benefits Petrus will derive therefrom. Petrus has included the FOFI in order to provide readers with a more complete perspective on Petrus’ future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

These forward-looking statements and FOFI are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements and FOFI whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

BOE Presentation

The oil and natural gas industry commonly expresses production volumes and reserves on a barrel of oil equivalent (“boe”) basis whereby natural gas volumes are converted at the ratio of six thousand cubic feet to one barrel of oil. The intention is to sum oil and natural gas measurement units into one basis for improved measurement of results and comparisons with other industry participants. Petrus uses the 6:1 boe measure which is the approximate energy equivalence of the two commodities at the burner tip. Boe’s do not represent an economic value equivalence at the wellhead and therefore may be a misleading measure if used in isolation.

Production and Product Type Information

References to crude oil (or oil), natural gas liquids (“NGLs”), natural gas (or gas) and average daily production in this document refer to the light and medium crude oil, conventional natural gas, and NGLs product types, as applicable, as defined in National Instrument 51-101 (“NI 51-101”), except as noted below.

NI 51-101 includes condensate within the NGLs product type. The Company has disclosed condensate as combined with crude oil and separately from other NGLs since the price of condensate as compared to other NGLs is currently significantly higher and the Company believes that this crude oil and condensate presentation provides a more accurate description of its operations and results therefrom. Crude oil therefore refers to light oil, medium oil, and condensate. NGLs refers to ethane, propane, butane and pentane combined. Natural gas refers to conventional natural gas.

Dividend Advisory

The Company’s future dividends, if any, and the level thereof is uncertain. Any decision to pay dividends on the common shares (including the actual amount, the declaration date, the record date and the payment date in connection therewith) will be subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and may depend on a variety of factors, including, without limitation the Company’s business performance, financial condition, financial requirements, growth plans, expected capital requirements and other conditions existing at such future time including, without limitation, contractual restrictions and satisfaction of the solvency tests imposed on the Company under applicable corporate law. There can be no assurance that the Company will pay dividends in the future.