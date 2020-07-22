Canada’s Hibernia oil platform gradually resuming production













Hibernia rig, offshore Newfoundland

The Hibernia oil platform in Canada is gradually resuming production after being shut due to a discharge of drilling and production fluids, the Hibernia Management and Development Co (HMDC) said on Wednesday.

“There were no sheens observed overnight or today. We received additional satellite images this morning, which showed no indication of any anomalies. We will therefore be re-tasking vessels as appropriate,” HMDC said.

Hibernia sits roughly 315 km (200 miles) east of St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador. ExxonMobil owns the largest stake in the oil platform, followed by Chevron Canada and Suncor Energy Inc .