Opportunity Knocks: An Intro to Canadian Biofuel













Exploring potential within Canada’s energy transition

In order for a greener future to be possible, we have to reduce our environmental footprint. Using biomass and biofuels can help us achieve this by diverting waste from landfills and overseas recycling facilities to produce electricity and transportable fuels to lessen our reliance on non-renewable energy sources. This session is scheduled for July 27th at 10:30 AM MST, and will be hosted by GLJ VP & CFO, Tim Freeborn. We will discuss the state of the industry in Canada, and how we compare to the rest of the world. Tune in to learn how biomass and biofuels can provide waste and energy solutions for a range of Canadians–from large and small municipalities, to remote communities, to oil sands mining projects.

A live Q&A will be offered at the end of the session.

Register here.

Can’t make it to this one? Sign up for our newsletter to be notified about future sessions and to stay in the loop with GLJ.

GLJ Ltd is a leading energy resource consulting firm. With comprehensive industry expertise and client-focused philosophy, GLJ provides technical excellence to a global client base. The company’s long-term record of success comes from an experienced team of professionals who have an absolute commitment to delivering high-quality results for their clients.

https://www.gljpc.com/