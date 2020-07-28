New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Jul. 24
|Asset Administrator
|Vertex
|Sherwood Park
|Jul. 24
|Health & Safety Advisor – 12 Month Contract
|ARC Resources
|Calgary
|Jul. 22
|Database & Dashboard Administrator
|Brunel
|Saskatoon
|Jul. 22
|Risk Based Integrity Engineer
|Brunel
|Lloydminster
|Jul. 21
|Strategic Sourcing, Sourcing Lead
|TC Energy
|Calgary