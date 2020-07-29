Tourmaline announces strong operating and financial results for Q2 2020 with significant free cash flow

CALGARY, AB – Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX: TOU) (“Tourmaline” or the “Company”) is pleased to release operating and financial results for the second quarter (Q2) of 2020.

HIGHLIGHTS

Q2 2020 cash flow (1) was $225.2 million ( $0.83 /diluted share) on Q2 EP capital spending of $95.6 million .

was ( /diluted share) on Q2 EP capital spending of . Q2 2020 delivered significant free cash flow (2) of $121.3 million ( $0.45 /diluted share).

of ( /diluted share). Q2 2020 production averaged 299,369 boepd within guidance range of 295,000 – 300,000 boepd and up 7% over Q2 2019 production of 280,547 boepd.

Strong Q2 2020 cash costs (operating, transportation, general and administrative and financing) of $8.72 /boe, inclusive of $3.06 /boe of operating costs, down 12% from Q2 2019 operating costs of $3.47 /boe.

/boe, inclusive of /boe of operating costs, down 12% from Q2 2019 operating costs of /boe. During Q2 2020, the Company’s average realized natural gas price was CAD $2.41 /mcf, including a stable average AECO price of $2.00 /mcf.

PRODUCTION UPDATE

Q2 2020 production averaged 299,369 boepd, within guidance range of 295,000 – 300,000 boepd and up 7% over Q2 2019 production of 280,547 boepd.

Second quarter volumes include the impact of the Company’s planned natural gas storage injections during the quarter (3,974 boepd). These volumes are expected to be sold during the fourth quarter of 2020 at higher gas prices.

Q3 2020 production of 295,000 – 300,000 boepd is currently anticipated. Third quarter estimates include the impact of significant scheduled maintenance on the TC Energy and Enbridge systems and corresponding Tourmaline plant turnarounds timed to these outages, continued California storage injections in July, and a late start to Q3 field operations due to extremely wet field conditions.

storage injections in July, and a late start to Q3 field operations due to extremely wet field conditions. Fourth quarter production of 320,000-325,000 is forecast as the full-quarter production impact of the 42 new wells from Q3 will be realized as well as the contribution from approximately 57 additional wells brought on production during Q4. Fourth quarter revenue will also be positively impacted by withdrawing storage volumes both in California and at Dawn.

and at Dawn. A 2020 production exit of 322,500 – 327,500 boepd is now estimated.

Current 2021 production estimates (320,000 boepd) will be revisited in conjunction with the release of the 2021 capital program with Q3 2020 results in November. Ongoing 2020 acquisitions and a robust 2H 2020 EP program are currently expected to increase 2021 production and cash flow.

Q2 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Q2 2020 cash flow was $225.2 million ( $0.83 /diluted share) on Q2 EP capital spending of $95.6 million , essentially flat to Q2 2019 cash flow of $226.5 million , despite a very challenging oil and liquid price environment in the second quarter of 2020.

( /diluted share) on Q2 EP capital spending of , essentially flat to Q2 2019 cash flow of , despite a very challenging oil and liquid price environment in the second quarter of 2020. First half (1H) 2020 cash flow was $508.9 million ( $1.88 /diluted share). The Company is now expecting full-year cash flow of $1.05 billion on current strip pricing (3) , while maintaining an $800 million maintenance capital budget for 2020.

( /diluted share). The Company is now expecting full-year cash flow of on current strip pricing , while maintaining an maintenance capital budget for 2020. Q2 2020 net earnings were $20.1 million ( $0.07 /diluted share) underscoring the low-cost, profitable nature of Tourmaline’s core EP business.

( /diluted share) underscoring the low-cost, profitable nature of Tourmaline’s core EP business. Q2 2020 operating costs were $3.06 /boe, down 12% from Q2 2019 costs of $3.47 /boe.

CAPITAL PROGRAM

1H 2020 EP capital spending was $401.8 million , half of the full-year maintenance capital budget of $800 million .

, half of the full-year maintenance capital budget of . Q2 EP capital spending was $95.6 million , significantly lower than cash flow generated of $225.2 million , yielding free cash flow of $121.3 million ( $0.45 /diluted share) for the quarter.

, significantly lower than cash flow generated of , yielding free cash flow of ( /diluted share) for the quarter. The Q2 free cash flow was utilized to fully fund the dividend, acquire Chinook Energy Inc. (“Chinook”), fund the Deep Basin acquisitions, and reduce debt, all during one of the most difficult quarters in the history of the industry.

Net debt (4 ) at June 30, 2020 was $1.69 billion , down $148 million from March 31, 2020 , after accounting for the funds received from the Topaz Energy Corp. (“Topaz”) financing.

at was , down from , after accounting for the funds received from the Topaz Energy Corp. (“Topaz”) financing. In the current five-year plan, net debt to cash flow trends down to less than 1.0 times by exit 2021. Tourmaline plans to maintain leverage between 1.0 and 1.5 times with excess free cash flow allocated towards dividend increases and share buybacks.

ACQUISITION UPDATE

Tourmaline completed the acquisition of Chinook during Q2 for $24.5 million , including the assumption of net debt. Production of 3,500 boepd was acquired along with proved plus probable (2P) reserves of 35.6 mmboe. Tourmaline has reduced Chinook’s operating costs by approximately 45% since the acquisition and will incorporate Chinook’s assets into the Company’s long-term BC Montney growth plans.

, including the assumption of net debt. Production of 3,500 boepd was acquired along with proved plus probable (2P) reserves of 35.6 mmboe. Tourmaline has reduced Chinook’s operating costs by approximately 45% since the acquisition and will incorporate Chinook’s assets into the Company’s long-term BC growth plans. Tourmaline has completed several small transactions in the Alberta Deep Basin complex during the first seven months of 2020 for a total cash consideration of $38.3 million . The acquisitions added in aggregate approximately 3,200 boepd of production, 32 mmboe of 2P reserves, 67 net sections of land, a gas plant interest, and an extensive tier 1 drilling inventory. These high netback assets are all in close proximity to Tourmaline infrastructure and are expected to be accretive on a consolidated free cash flow basis in 2021 based on current strip pricing. Tourmaline plans to continue with its Deep Basin consolidation efforts and expects further opportunities for Topaz as a result in 2021, which will further improve already strong operating and financial metrics.

MARKETING UPDATE

Tourmaline is Canada’s largest natural gas producer with forecast total average 2020 natural gas production of 1.5 bcf/day, including 530 mmcfpd transported and sold at six NYMEX-priced hubs.

largest natural gas producer with forecast total average 2020 natural gas production of 1.5 bcf/day, including 530 mmcfpd transported and sold at six NYMEX-priced hubs. Currently, Tourmaline has an average of 351 mmcfpd hedged for 2H 2020 at a weighted-average fixed price of CAD $2.37 /mcf; an average of 156 mmcfpd hedged at a basis to NYMEX of $(0.12) USD /mcf; and an average of 398 mmcfpd incremental volume exposed to export markets, including Dawn, Chicago , Ventura , Sumas, Malin and PGE.

/mcf; an average of 156 mmcfpd hedged at a basis to NYMEX of /mcf; and an average of 398 mmcfpd incremental volume exposed to export markets, including Dawn, , , Sumas, Malin and PGE. Natural gas fundamentals for 2021 are steadily improving. Approximately 75% of Tourmaline’s natural gas volumes are sold on the Western half of the continent (PGE, Malin, Sumas, Station 2, AECO) where 2021 gas supply diminishment is anticipated to be the greatest.

Based on the current forward natural gas price curve, Tourmaline currently has 68 mmcfpd hedged for 2021 at a weighted-average price of $3.00 USD /mmbtu at PGE hub.

/mmbtu at PGE hub. Tourmaline has diversification to the US and other hubs amounting to 615 mmcfpd exit 2022 and 660 mmcfpd exit 2023.

EP UPDATE

Tourmaline, as planned in the 2020 maintenance capital budget, is currently operating the full 10 rig drilling fleet across Alberta and NEBC.

and NEBC. The second half EP program will drill approximately 79 new wells and complete approximately 99 wells including 24 DUCs from the 1H program. An estimated 42 new wells will be brought on production in Q3 and an additional 57 wells during Q4, yielding strong Q4 and 2020 exit production growth.

Ongoing, Company-optimized technology developments have reduced aggregate drill/complete costs by 5-10% over the past 12 months. Highlights include continuously improving frac designs, water management initiatives, monobore drilling, and broader application of rotary steerable technology in all three core complexes.

The Company is pleased to report that it received $3.2 million in funding from ERA (Emissions Reduction Alberta), in support of its expanding diesel replacement initiatives through new technology development across all core-operated complexes. Tourmaline continues to make significant, measurable reductions in emissions and has defined emission reduction targets and timelines.

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT AND THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Since December 31, 2019 , the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significantly negative impact on economic conditions around the world. During this period of uncertainty, the Company is committed to maintaining its strong balance sheet and financial liquidity. At June 30, 2020 , the Company had $1.1 billion in unutilized borrowing capacity on its credit facilities. At June 30, 2020 , the Company was in compliance with all of its covenants under its credit facilities and has room under those covenants to allow for further deterioration of commodity prices or an increase in future borrowings to navigate through these uncertain times, if required. The Company currently believes it has sufficient liquidity through cash flow to execute the remainder of the 2020 capital budget.

, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significantly negative impact on economic conditions around the world. During this period of uncertainty, the Company is committed to maintaining its strong balance sheet and financial liquidity. At , the Company had in unutilized borrowing capacity on its credit facilities. At , the Company was in compliance with all of its covenants under its credit facilities and has room under those covenants to allow for further deterioration of commodity prices or an increase in future borrowings to navigate through these uncertain times, if required. The Company currently believes it has sufficient liquidity through cash flow to execute the remainder of the 2020 capital budget. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is following all applicable rules and regulations as set out by the relevant health authorities and has implemented many health and safety protocols into its operations. Tourmaline and its staff have been able to adapt to the new work environment without significant disruptions at any operated facility or in day-to-day operations.

For more details on how Tourmaline has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic please see ‘Operating Environment and the COVID-19 Pandemic’ in the Company’s Q2 2020 Management’s Discussion and Analysis available on Tourmaline’s website at www.tourmalineoil.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

_____________________________________ (1) “Cash flow” is defined as cash provided by operations before changes in non-cash operating working capital. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this news release and in the Company’s Q2 2020 Management’s Discussion and Analysis (2) “Free cash flow” is defined as cash flow less total net capital expenditures. Total net capital expenditures is defined as total capital spending before acquisitions and non-core dispositions. Free cash flow is prior to dividend payments. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this news release and the Company’s Q2 2020 Management’s Discussion and Analysis (3) Based on oil and gas commodity strip pricing at July 17, 2020 (4) “Net debt” is defined as bank debt plus working capital (adjusted for the fair value of financial instruments and lease liabilities). See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this news release and in the Company’s Q2 2020 Management’s Discussion and Analysis

CORPORATE SUMMARY – SECOND QUARTER 2020

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change OPERATIONS Production Natural gas (mcf/d) 1,425,199 1,371,325 4% 1,449,940 1,405,081 3% Crude oil, condensate and NGL (bbl/d) 61,836 51,993 19% 62,203 52,775 18% Oil equivalent (boe/d) 299,369 280,547 7% 303,860 286,955 6% Product prices(1) Natural gas ($/mcf) $ 2.41 $ 2.07 16% $ 2.43 $ 2.84 (14)% Crude oil, condensate and NGL ($/bbl) $ 23.24 $ 39.08 (41)% $ 28.92 $ 40.27 (28)% Operating expenses ($/boe) $ 3.06 $ 3.47 (12)% $ 3.01 $ 3.48 (14)% Transportation costs ($/boe) $ 4.60 $ 3.67 25% $ 4.48 $ 3.74 20% Operating netback(3)($/boe) $ 8.20 $ 9.60 (15)% $ 9.51 $ 13.19 (28)% Cash general and

administrative expenses($/boe)(2) $ 0.63 $ 0.49 29% $ 0.60 $ 0.48 25% FINANCIAL

($000, except share and per share) Total revenue from commodity sales and realized gains 443,553 443,359 -% 968,468 1,107,660 (13)% Royalties 11,375 16,194 (30)% 28,304 47,817 (41)% Cash flow(3) 225,177 226,458 (1)% 508,895 645,700 (21)% Cash flow per share (diluted)(3) $ 0.83 $ 0.83 -% $ 1.88 $ 2.37 (21)% Net earnings (loss) 20,106 154,940 (87)% (15,706) 242,650 (106)% Net earnings (loss) per share (diluted) $ 0.07 $ 0.57 (88)% $ (0.06) $ 0.89 (107)% Capital expenditures (net of dispositions) 140,032 198,179 (29)% 457,646 582,563 (21)% Weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) 270,858,022 272,046,678 -% Net debt(3) (1,689,823) (1,717,182) (2)%

(1) Product prices include realized gains and losses on risk management and financial instrument contracts (2) Excluding interest and financing charges (3) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this news release and in the Company’s Q2 2020 Management’s Discussion and Analysis

