Yangarra announces 2020 second quarter financial and operating results

Second Quarter Highlights
- Average production of 9,875 boe/d (44% liquids) during the quarter, a 24% decrease from the same period in 2019
- Oil and gas sales were $16.2 million, a decrease of 56% from the same period in 2019
- Funds flow from operations of $7.7 million ($0.09 per share – basic), a decrease of 68% from the same period in 2019
- Adjusted EBITDA (which excludes changes in derivative financial instruments) was $8.1 million ($0.09 per share – basic)
- Net loss of $2.8 million ($0.03 per share – basic, $2.9 million before tax), a decrease of 115% from the same period in 2019
- Operating costs were $6.33/boe (including $0.96/boe of transportation costs)
- Field operating netbacks were $11.45/boe
- Operating netbacks, which include the impact of commodity contracts, were $11.37/boe
- Operating margins were 63% and funds flow from operations margins were 47%
- G&A costs of $0.66/boe
- Royalties were 2% of oil and gas revenue
- All in cash costs were $9.52/boe
- Capital expenditures were $1.1 million
- Net Debt of $192 million, a $6 million decrease from the first quarter
- Completed its annual borrowing base review and the syndicated senior credit facility was been confirmed at $210 million
- Net Debt to second quarter annualized funds flow from operations was 6.2 : 1
- Retained earnings of $104 million
- Corporate LMR is 10.1 with decommissioning liabilities of $16.5 million (discounted)
Financial Summary
|
2020
|
2019
|
Six Months Ended
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
2020
|
2019
|
Statements of Comprehensive Income
|
Petroleum & natural gas sales
|
$
|
16,290
|
$
|
27,435
|
$
|
36,473
|
$
|
43,725
|
$
|
76,380
|
Net (loss) income (before tax)
|
$
|
(2,933)
|
$
|
3,877
|
$
|
13,433
|
$
|
944
|
$
|
29,819
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(2,801)
|
$
|
2,835
|
$
|
18,219
|
$
|
34
|
$
|
29,733
|
Net (loss) income per share – basic
|
$
|
(0.03)
|
$
|
0.03
|
$
|
0.21
|
$
|
0.00
|
$
|
0.35
|
Net (loss) income per share – diluted
|
$
|
(0.03)
|
$
|
0.03
|
$
|
0.21
|
$
|
0.00
|
$
|
0.34
|
Statements of Cash Flow
|
Funds flow from operations
|
$
|
7,733
|
$
|
15,293
|
$
|
24,445
|
$
|
23,026
|
$
|
52,176
|
Funds flow from operations per share – basic
|
$
|
0.09
|
$
|
0.18
|
$
|
0.29
|
$
|
0.27
|
$
|
0.61
|
Funds flow from operations per share – diluted
|
$
|
0.09
|
$
|
0.18
|
$
|
0.28
|
$
|
0.27
|
$
|
0.60
|
Cash from operating activities
|
$
|
1,544
|
$
|
15,725
|
$
|
22,005
|
$
|
17,269
|
$
|
44,968
|
Statements of Financial Position
|
Property and equipment
|
$
|
554,470
|
$
|
558,956
|
$
|
515,730
|
$
|
554,470
|
$
|
515,730
|
Total assets
|
$
|
604,096
|
$
|
608,468
|
$
|
561,986
|
$
|
604,096
|
$
|
561,986
|
Working capital deficit (surplus)
|
$
|
(2,181)
|
$
|
9,278
|
$
|
6,672
|
$
|
(2,181)
|
$
|
6,672
|
Adjusted Net Debt
|
$
|
192,067
|
$
|
198,253
|
$
|
177,821
|
$
|
192,067
|
$
|
177,821
|
Shareholders equity
|
$
|
306,629
|
$
|
307,265
|
$
|
288,027
|
$
|
306,629
|
$
|
288,027
|
Weighted average number of shares – basic
|
85,380
|
85,380
|
85,363
|
85,380
|
85,361
|
Weighted average number of shares – diluted
|
85,380
|
85,524
|
86,680
|
85,640
|
86,728
Company Netbacks ($/boe)
|
2020
|
2019
|
Six Months Ended
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
2020
|
2019
|
Sales price
|
$
|
18.13
|
$
|
24.87
|
$
|
30.76
|
$
|
21.83
|
$
|
33.77
|
Royalty expense
|
(0.35)
|
(1.49)
|
(2.35)
|
(0.98)
|
(2.56)
|
Production costs
|
(5.37)
|
(5.67)
|
(5.50)
|
(5.53)
|
(5.68)
|
Transportation costs
|
(0.96)
|
(1.00)
|
(0.79)
|
(0.98)
|
(0.87)
|
Field operating netback
|
11.45
|
16.71
|
22.12
|
14.34
|
24.66
|
Realized gain (loss) on commodity contract settlement
|
(0.08)
|
0.05
|
0.22
|
0.00
|
0.19
|
Operating netback
|
11.37
|
16.76
|
22.34
|
14.33
|
24.85
|
G&A
|
(0.66)
|
(0.72)
|
(0.50)
|
(0.69)
|
(0.41)
|
Cash Finance expenses
|
(2.11)
|
(2.17)
|
(1.49)
|
(3.96)
|
(1.72)
|
Depletion and depreciation
|
(8.46)
|
(8.36)
|
(8.53)
|
(8.41)
|
(8.51)
|
Non Cash – Finance expenses
|
(1.71)
|
(2.11)
|
(0.05)
|
(0.05)
|
(0.05)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
(1.68)
|
(0.51)
|
(0.75)
|
(1.04)
|
(0.96)
|
Unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments
|
(0.07)
|
0.57
|
0.32
|
0.28
|
(0.02)
|
Deferred income tax
|
0.15
|
(0.94)
|
4.04
|
(0.45)
|
(0.04)
|
Net Income netback
|
$
|
(3.18)
|
$
|
2.51
|
$
|
15.38
|
$
|
0.01
|
$
|
13.14
Business Environment
|
2020
|
2019
|
Six Months Ended
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
2020
|
2019
|
Realized Pricing (Including realized commodity contracts)
|
Oil ($/bbl)
|
$
|
31.31
|
$
|
52.19
|
$
|
73.77
|
$
|
44.36
|
$
|
69.81
|
NGL ($/bbl)
|
$
|
13.82
|
$
|
16.64
|
$
|
24.20
|
$
|
15.33
|
$
|
30.80
|
Gas ($/mcf)
|
$
|
2.24
|
$
|
2.11
|
$
|
1.24
|
$
|
2.10
|
$
|
1.84
|
Realized Pricing (Excluding commodity contracts)
|
Oil ($/bbl)
|
$
|
31.31
|
$
|
52.05
|
$
|
73.77
|
$
|
44.28
|
$
|
69.81
|
NGL ($/bbl)
|
$
|
13.98
|
$
|
16.59
|
$
|
22.80
|
$
|
15.38
|
$
|
29.57
|
Gas ($/mcf)
|
$
|
2.25
|
$
|
2.11
|
$
|
1.24
|
$
|
2.11
|
$
|
1.84
|
Oil Price Benchmarks
|
West Texas Intermediate (“WTI”) (US$/bbl)
|
$
|
28.00
|
$
|
46.17
|
$
|
59.56
|
$
|
36.82
|
$
|
57.05
|
Edmonton Par (C$/bbl)
|
$
|
28.67
|
$
|
51.44
|
$
|
73.73
|
$
|
40.06
|
$
|
70.13
|
Edmonton Par to WTI differential (US$/bbl)
|
$
|
(7.31)
|
$
|
(7.85)
|
$
|
(4.44)
|
$
|
(7.47)
|
$
|
(4.42)
|
Natural Gas Price Benchmarks
|
AECO gas (Cdn$/mcf)
|
$
|
1.89
|
$
|
2.03
|
$
|
1.04
|
$
|
1.91
|
$
|
1.83
|
Foreign Exchange
|
U.S./Canadian Dollar Exchange
|
0.72
|
0.75
|
0.75
|
0.73
|
0.75
Operations Summary
Net petroleum and natural gas production, pricing and revenue are summarized below:
|
2020
|
2019
|
Six Months Ended
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
2020
|
2019
|
Daily production volumes
|
Natural gas (mcf/d)
|
33,214
|
38,712
|
41,304
|
35,962
|
38,024
|
Oil (bbl/d)
|
2,513
|
3,550
|
4,116
|
3,029
|
4,223
|
NGL’s (bbl/d)
|
1,827
|
2,120
|
2,032
|
1,976
|
1,937
|
Combined (boe/d 6:1)
|
9,875
|
12,122
|
13,032
|
10,999
|
12,497
|
Revenue
|
Petroleum & natural gas sales – Gross
|
$
|
16,290
|
$
|
27,435
|
$
|
36,473
|
$
|
43,725
|
$
|
76,380
|
Realized gain (loss) on commodity contract settlement
|
(69)
|
53
|
260
|
(16)
|
430
|
Total sales
|
16,221
|
27,488
|
36,733
|
43,709
|
76,810
|
Royalty expense
|
(314)
|
(1,640)
|
(2,785)
|
(1,954)
|
(5,788)
|
Total Revenue – Net of royalties
|
$
|
15,907
|
$
|
25,848
|
$
|
33,948
|
$
|
41,755
|
$
|
71,022
Working Capital Summary
The following table summarizes the change in working capital during the six months ended June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019:
|
Six months ended
|
Year ended
|
June 30, 2020
|
December 31, 2019
|
Adjusted Net Debt – beginning of period
|
$
|
(187,711)
|
$
|
(155,882)
|
Funds flow from operations
|
23,026
|
92,236
|
Additions to property and equipment
|
(26,092)
|
(115,276)
|
Decommissioning costs incurred
|
–
|
(966)
|
Additions to E&E Assets
|
(426)
|
(5,723)
|
Issuance of shares
|
–
|
41
|
Other
|
(864)
|
(2,141)
|
Adjusted Net Debt – end of period
|
$
|
(192,067)
|
$
|
(187,711)
|
Credit facility limit
|
$
|
210,000
|
$
|
225,000
Capital Spending
Capital spending is summarized as follows:
|
2020
|
2019
|
Six Months Ended
|
Cash additions
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
2020
|
2019
|
Land, acquisitions and lease rentals
|
$
|
36
|
$
|
104
|
$
|
98
|
$
|
140
|
$
|
136
|
Drilling and completion
|
372
|
22,563
|
8,960
|
22,935
|
47,870
|
Geological and geophysical
|
145
|
171
|
209
|
316
|
446
|
Equipment
|
273
|
1,968
|
3,346
|
2,241
|
21,667
|
Other asset additions
|
258
|
201
|
182
|
459
|
682
|
$
|
1,084
|
$
|
25,008
|
$
|
12,794
|
$
|
26,092
|
$
|
70,800
|
Exploration & evaluation assets
|
$
|
–
|
$
|
426
|
$
|
1,019
|
$
|
426
|
$
|
2,063
Quarter End Disclosure
