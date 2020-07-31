Chevron announces second quarter 2020 results













Capital and operating cost reductions on track

Second quarter loss of $8.3 billion; adjusted loss of $3.0 billion

Includes non-cash net charges of $5.2 billion and a $310 million asset sale gain

Enters agreement to acquire Noble Energy

SAN RAMON, Calif. – Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) today reported a loss of $8.3 billion ($(4.44) per share – diluted) for second quarter 2020, compared with earnings of $4.3 billion ($2.27 per share – diluted) in second quarter 2019. Included in the current quarter were impairments and other net charges of $1.8 billion primarily associated with downward revisions to the company’s commodity price outlook, severance accruals of $780 million, and a gain of $310 million on the sale of Azerbaijan assets. The company also fully impaired its $2.6 billion investment in Venezuela due to uncertainty associated with the current operating environment and overall outlook. Foreign currency effects decreased earnings by $437 million.

The adjusted loss of $3.0 billion ($(1.59) per share – diluted) in second quarter 2020 compares to adjusted earnings of $3.4 billion ($1.77 per share – diluted) in second quarter 2019. For a reconciliation of adjusted earnings/(loss), see Attachment 5.

Sales and other operating revenues in second quarter 2020 were $16 billion, compared to $36 billion in the year-ago period.

Earnings Summary Three Months

Ended June 30 Six Months

Ended June 30 Millions of dollars 2020 2019 2020 2019 Earnings by business segment Upstream $(6,089) $3,483 $(3,169) $6,606 Downstream (1,010) 729 93 981 All Other (1,171) 93 (1,595) (633) Total (1)(2) $(8,270) $4,305 $(4,671) $6,954 (1) Includes foreign currency effects $(437) $15 $77 $(122) (2) Net income attributable to Chevron Corporation (See Attachment 1)

“The past few months have presented unique challenges,” said Michael K. Wirth, Chevron’s chairman of the board and chief executive officer. “The economic impact of the response to COVID-19 significantly reduced demand for our products and lowered commodity prices. Given the uncertainties associated with economic recovery, and ample oil and gas supplies, we made a downward revision to our commodity price outlook which resulted in asset impairments and other charges.” While demand and commodity prices have shown signs of recovery, they are not back to pre-pandemic levels, and financial results may continue to be depressed into the third quarter 2020.

“We reduced our capital budget in response to the current environment and are on track with our commitment to lower operating expense,” Wirth added. Second quarter organic capital expenditures were $3.0 billion, 40 percent below the quarterly budget, and year to date organic capital expenditures are on track with the company’s revised full year guidance of $14 billion. While second quarter 2020 operating expenses of $7.1 billion were up 13 percent from second quarter 2019, second quarter 2020 operating expenses, excluding severance accruals of $1 billion, were down 3 percent compared to the year ago period.

Chevron remains committed to its people, assets and operations in Venezuela. The current operating environment and overall outlook create significant uncertainties regarding recoverability of the company’s investments, leading to a full impairment. Chevron will continue to fulfill its contractual obligations as permitted under the current sanctions and general license, with the intent to return to normal operations in due course.

“I’m proud of our employees’ response to the health, economic and social crises facing the world,” Wirth added. “Our operations continue to run safely — providing the energy essential to every day life. We’re transforming our company to be more efficient, agile and innovative. And we’re having the difficult conversations about race and reaffirming our commitment to equal pay, equal opportunity and equal rights.”

“We’re focused on what we can control. Our actions are guided by our values and our long-standing financial priorities: to protect the dividend, invest for long term value and maintain a strong balance sheet,” Wirth affirmed.

Additionally, the company recently announced that it entered into a definitive agreement with Noble Energy to acquire all of its outstanding shares in an all stock transaction. Wirth said, “Noble’s high-quality assets provide Chevron with low-cost, proved reserves and attractive undeveloped resources that will enhance an already advantaged Upstream portfolio. We believe this transaction will unlock significant value for shareholders of both companies.”

UPSTREAM

Worldwide net oil-equivalent production was 2.99 million barrels per day in second quarter 2020, a decrease of 3 percent from a year ago, and down 8 percent from first quarter 2020. The decrease was largely a result of curtailed production in response to low commodity prices and asset sales, partially offset by net production increases in a number of properties.

U.S. Upstream Three Months Six Months Ended June 30 Ended June 30 Millions of dollars 2020 2019 2020 2019 Earnings $(2,066) $896 $(1,825) $1,644

U.S. upstream operations reported a loss of $2.1 billion in second quarter 2020, compared with earnings of $896 million a year earlier. Included in the current quarter were charges of $1.3 billion for special items including impairments, write-offs and severance accruals. Sharply lower crude oil realizations also contributed to the decrease in earnings between periods.

The company’s average sales price per barrel of crude oil and natural gas liquids was $19 in second quarter 2020, down from $52 a year earlier. The average sales price of natural gas was $0.81 per thousand cubic feet in second quarter 2020, up from $0.68 in last year’s second quarter.

Net oil-equivalent production of 991,000 barrels per day in second quarter 2020 was up 93,000 barrels per day from a year earlier. Production increases from shale and tight properties in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico were partially offset by normal field declines and the effects of production curtailments due to market conditions. The net liquids component of oil-equivalent production in second quarter 2020 increased 5 percent to 747,000 barrels per day, while net natural gas production increased 29 percent to 1.46 billion cubic feet per day, compared to last year’s second quarter.

International Upstream Three Months

Ended June 30 Six Months

Ended June 30 Millions of dollars 2020 2019 2020 2019 Earnings* $(4,023) $2,587 $(1,344) $4,962 *Includes foreign currency effects $(262) $22 $206 $(146)

International upstream operations reported a loss of $4.0 billion in second quarter 2020, compared with earnings of $2.6 billion a year ago. Special items included in second quarter 2020 include charges of $3.9 billion for impairments, write-offs and severance accruals and earnings of $0.7 billion associated with a gain on the Azerbaijan sale and tax items. Sharply lower crude oil realizations and lower crude oil and natural gas sales volumes also contributed to the decrease in earnings between periods. Foreign currency effects had an unfavorable impact on earnings of $284 million between periods.

The average sales price for crude oil and natural gas liquids in second quarter 2020 was $21 per barrel, down from $62 a year earlier. The average sales price of natural gas was $4.48 per thousand cubic feet in the quarter, compared with $5.43 in last year’s second quarter.

Net oil-equivalent production of 2.00 million barrels per day in second quarter 2020 decreased 189,000 barrels per day from second quarter 2019. The decrease is due to production curtailments associated with market conditions and OPEC+ restrictions combined with asset sale related decreases of 100,000 barrels per day. Partially offsetting these items were increased production entitlement effects. The net liquids component of oil-equivalent production decreased 7 percent to 1.08 million barrels per day in second quarter 2020, while net natural gas production of 5.52 billion cubic feet per day decreased 11 percent, compared to last year’s second quarter.

DOWNSTREAM

U.S. Downstream Three Months

Ended June 30 Six Months

Ended June 30 Millions of dollars 2020 2019 2020 2019 Earnings $(988) $465 $(538) $682

U.S. downstream operations reported a loss of $988 million in second quarter 2020, compared with earnings of $465 million a year earlier. The decrease was mainly due to lower margins on refined product sales, lower sales volumes, lower earnings from 50 percent-owned Chevron Phillips Chemical Company and severance accruals, partially offset by lower maintenance and transportation costs.

Refinery crude oil input in second quarter 2020 decreased 39 percent to 581,000 barrels per day from the year-ago period, as the company cut refinery runs in response to the weak refining margin environment.

Refined product sales of 827,000 barrels per day were down 35 percent from second quarter 2019, mainly due to gasoline, jet fuel and diesel demand destruction associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

International Downstream Three Months

Ended June 30 Six Months

Ended June 30 Millions of dollars 2020 2019 2020 2019 Earnings* $(22) $264 $631 $299 *Includes foreign currency effects $(23) $(9) $37 $22

International downstream operations reported a loss of $22 million in second quarter 2020, compared with earnings of $264 million a year earlier. The decrease in earnings was largely due to lower margins on refined product sales and severance accruals, partially offset by lower shutdown and transportation costs. Foreign currency effects had an unfavorable impact on earnings of $14 million between periods.

Refinery crude oil input of 589,000 barrels per day in second quarter 2020 decreased 2 percent from the year-ago period.

Refined product sales of 1.10 million barrels per day in second quarter 2020 were down 13 percent from the year-ago period, mainly due to gasoline, jet fuel and diesel demand destruction associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

ALL OTHER

Three Months

Ended June 30 Six Months

Ended June 30 Millions of dollars 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Charges* $(1,171) $93 $(1,595) $(633) *Includes foreign currency effects $(152) $2 $(166) $2

All Other consists of worldwide cash management and debt financing activities, corporate administrative functions, insurance operations, real estate activities and technology companies.

Net charges in second quarter 2020 were $1.2 billion, compared with net earnings of $93 million in the year-ago period. The increase in net charges between periods was mainly due to absence of the Anadarko termination fee that was received in second quarter 2019, along with severance accruals that were recorded in the current period. Foreign currency effects increased net charges by $154 million between periods.

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS

Cash flow from operations in the first six months of 2020 was $4.8 billion, compared with $13.8 billion in the corresponding 2019 period. Excluding working capital effects, cash flow from operations in the first six months of 2020 was $5.2 billion, compared with $14.1 billion in the corresponding 2019 period.

CAPITAL AND EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES

Capital and exploratory expenditures in the first six months of 2020 were $7.7 billion, compared with $10.0 billion in 2019. The amounts included $2.3 billion in 2020 and $3.1 billion in 2019 for the company’s share of expenditures by affiliates, which did not require cash outlays by the company. Expenditures for upstream represented 83 percent of the company-wide total in 2020. Second quarter 2020 capital expenditures were down 37% compared to second quarter 2019. Included in the 2020 period were inorganic capital expenditures of $0.3 billion associated with the downstream acquisition of Puma Energy (Australia) Holdings Pty Ltd.