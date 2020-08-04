New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

BOE Report

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Jul. 30 Health and Safety Manager Implementation, Safety Practices, Programs & System TC Energy Calgary
Jul. 30 Mineral Land Administrator (13 month term) PetroChina Canada Calgary
Jul. 30 Surface Land Administrator (12 month term) PetroChina Canada Calgary
Jul. 30 Specialist, Document Management Control PetroChina Canada Calgary
Jul. 29 Regulatory Advisor (12 month term) PetroChina Canada Calgary
Jul. 29 Stakeholder Affairs Advisor (12 month term) PetroChina Canada Calgary
Jul. 29 Executive Assistant ARC Resources Calgary
