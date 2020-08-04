New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Jul. 30
|Health and Safety Manager Implementation, Safety Practices, Programs & System
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Jul. 30
|Mineral Land Administrator (13 month term)
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Jul. 30
|Surface Land Administrator (12 month term)
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Jul. 30
|Specialist, Document Management Control
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Jul. 29
|Regulatory Advisor (12 month term)
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Jul. 29
|Stakeholder Affairs Advisor (12 month term)
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Jul. 29
|Executive Assistant
|ARC Resources
|Calgary