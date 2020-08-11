Can’t afford a costly release? Let Palm Canada handle it













Palm Canada’s new Release Response Insurance (RRI) policy is an advanced pollution spill insurance product now being offered to the Canadian oil and gas market.

This policy provides balance sheet protection by paying for releases that are not covered by other insurance products.

RRI will help you retain your earnings for capital expenditure and other operating costs instead of paying for costly cleanup expenses.

This is a standalone policy that covers the pollution deductible under each of your Liability, OEE and Property policies with reasonable rates.

RRI is offered by Palm Canada with the backing of London markets with strong financial ratings and includes first party onsite and offsite pollution expenses with no imposed discovery or reporting dates.

The RRI policy also offers companies the ability to reinstate the policy limit within a policy year in the event that one or more claims becomes a full limit loss.

RRI comes with an expert team of underwriters, engineers and claims and environmental specialists. You cannot afford to not buy RRI.

Contact your broker today.