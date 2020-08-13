Whitecap Resources Inc. Confirms Monthly Dividend for August of $0.01425 Per Share













CALGARY, AB, Aug. 13, 2020 /CNW/ – Whitecap Resources Inc. (“Whitecap”) (TSX: WCP) confirms that a cash dividend of Cdn. $0.01425 per common share in respect of August operations will be paid on September 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 31, 2020. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).