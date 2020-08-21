Canada’s weekly rig count holds steady at 52













Canada’s fleet of active drilling rigs holds steady at 52 this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors.

Total drilling count for the week was 52 on August 21. 18 were drilling for oil, 32 for natural gas.

Drilling activity as of August 21 in Alberta is at 31, B.C. at 14, and Saskatchewan at 4.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share at 35 per cent, Ensign Drilling with 19 per cent, Nabors Drilling 15 per cent, and Savanna Drilling 10 per cent.

