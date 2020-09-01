BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Aug. 31 Senior Accounts Payable Analyst PetroChina Canada Calgary
Aug. 30 IS Cybersecurity Analyst TC Energy Calgary
Aug. 27 Category Analyst, Valves, Fittings, Flanges & Process Equipment TC Energy Calgary
Aug. 26 Turbine Fleet Lead TC Energy Airdrie
Aug. 26 Transportation and Logistics Controller Vertex Sherwood Park
Aug. 26 Environmental Air Compliance Project Manager Vertex Midland
Aug. 26 Environmental Air Compliance Project Manager Vertex New Mexico
Aug. 26 Front End Developer Brunel Saskatoon
Aug. 25 Electrician – Apprentice Strike Group Fort Saskatchewan
Aug. 25 Project Administrator Roska DBO Edson
OSY Rentals