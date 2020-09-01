New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Aug. 31
|Senior Accounts Payable Analyst
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Aug. 30
|IS Cybersecurity Analyst
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Aug. 27
|Category Analyst, Valves, Fittings, Flanges & Process Equipment
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Aug. 26
|Turbine Fleet Lead
|TC Energy
|Airdrie
|Aug. 26
|Transportation and Logistics Controller
|Vertex
|Sherwood Park
|Aug. 26
|Environmental Air Compliance Project Manager
|Vertex
|Midland
|Aug. 26
|Environmental Air Compliance Project Manager
|Vertex
|New Mexico
|Aug. 26
|Front End Developer
|Brunel
|Saskatoon
|Aug. 25
|Electrician – Apprentice
|Strike Group
|Fort Saskatchewan
|Aug. 25
|Project Administrator
|Roska DBO
|Edson