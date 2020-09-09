Saskatchewan Accelerated Site Closure Program (ascp) open for nominations













Licensees of oil and gas wells in Saskatchewan are now eligible to nominate inactive wells and facilities for funding for closure work through the ASCP using the Integrated Resource Information System (IRIS). Through this process, operators are also able to identify preferred contractors. Based upon the nominations, Saskatchewan Research Council will award the work to eligible service companies and pay them directly through the subsidy program.

105 Construction Ltd, a Flying Dust First Nation’s company, in collaboration with ELM Inc., are the complete experienced service provider who can help with your asset retirement obligations. 105 Construction Ltd., together with ELM Inc., is uniquely positioned to help licensees wishing to have work completed under the ASCP.

105 Construction Ltd. is an indigenous service provider, bringing quality equipment, experienced equipment operators and general labour to execute the work. ELM is an industry-leading Canadian service company, with extensive experience working as Prime Contractor on turnkey well abandonments, pipeline & facility decommissioning, and remediation & reclamation projects, taking full control of safety, planning, and oversight of operations and personnel. Past work includes 3,300 well abandonments, 4,000 pipeline abandonments, 2,000 wellsite decommissioning projects and 65 site reclamation projects, completing the Phase I Environmental Site Assessments (ESA), Phase II ESAs, remediation, and surface reclamation.

The first phase of the ASCP has begun and will allocate up to $100 million of the $400 million total program funding awarded to the Saskatchewan government.

Call us today at 587-392-4001 to find out how 105 Construction Ltd. and ELM Inc. can help you achieve your complete site closure objectives under the ASCP.